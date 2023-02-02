Smart Buildings Market: From Research to Real-World Applications

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid urbanization and increasing investment in smart technologies to enhance operational efficiency of commercial buildings are some key factors driving

One of the most sought-after market reports regarding in-depth analysis of the global Smart Buildings Market is the most recent report from Emergen Research, titled "Global Smart Buildings Market - Forecast to year 2028". Increasing investment in smart technologies helps to increase efficiency of smart buildings. Intelligent buildings allows leveraging of the latest innovations in an intuitive way. Smart buildings with automated door opening, voice control devices, and fall detection provide comfortable and easier accessibility for disabled persons. Increasing need for more efficient space utilization and enhanced energy efficiency and sustainable buildings are some other key factors driving growth of the global smart buildings market. Global smart buildings market growth is hampered by factors such as high upfront costs and privacy and security concerns related to hacking or similar threats. State governments, corporations, and others shareholders require co-operation among themselves for Internet of Things (IoT) and existing smart technologies to work together. This co-operation is crucial to leverage maximum potential of these technologies in building smart cities. In addition, rising privacy and security concerns owing to vulnerabilities of IoT-enabled devices is another factor expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Increasing investment in smart technologies helps to increase efficiency of smart buildings. Intelligent buildings allows leveraging of the latest innovations in an intuitive way. Smart buildings with automated door opening, voice control devices, and fall detection provide comfortable and easier accessibility for disabled persons. Increasing need for more efficient space utilization and enhanced energy efficiency and sustainable buildings are some other key factors driving growth of the global smart buildings market. Global smart buildings market growth is hampered by factors such as high upfront costs and privacy and security concerns related to hacking or similar threats. State governments, corporations, and others shareholders require co-operation among themselves for Internet of Things (IoT) and existing smart technologies to work together. This co-operation is crucial to leverage maximum potential of these technologies in building smart cities. In addition, rising privacy and security concerns owing to vulnerabilities of IoT-enabled devices is another factor expected to hamper market growth to some extent during the forecast period. The global smart buildings market size is expected to reach USD 141.71 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing number of smart cities across the globe and rising adoption of IoT-enabled Building Management Systems (BMS) and deployment of embedded sensors in buildings and devices are driving global smart buildings market revenue growth.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls Internationals, Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric, ABB Ltd., Legrand, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Telit

One of the report’s central components is the broad Smart Buildings market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Smart Buildings market players.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Building Management System (BMS)

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Lightning Control System

Emergency Alarm and Evacuation System

Audio and Visual Effects

Video Surveillance System

Elevators and Escalators Systems

Fire and Life Safety Alarm

Energy Management

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

System Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

Consulting

Building Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial Buildings

Residential Building

Governmental and Public Infrastructure Facilities

Educational Institutions

Others

Smart Buildings Market Size Worth USD 141.71 Billion in 2028