Consumer Genomics Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.5 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 20%
Because of the growing potential for genetic testing applications, the consumer genomics market is on the verge of becoming a mainstream phenomenon. In addition, the consumer genomics industry is expected to gain from the constant development in the deployment of genealogy services throughout the world, which allow consumers to analyze their forebears, family tree, and risk of developing genetic health conditions.
The fast-evolving technology and increased consumer awareness about the danger of developing genetic or other illnesses are likely to boost the global consumer genomics market throughout the forecast period.
Consumer Genomics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Consumer genomics is the field of genomics concerned with the sequencing, analysis, and interpretation of an individual’s genome.
The industry can be broken down based on application into:
Genetic Relatedness
Diagnostics
Lifestyle, Wellness, and Nutrition
Ancestry
Reproductive Health
Personalised Medicine and Pharmacogenetic Testing
Sports Nutrition and Health
Others
Regionally, the industry can be segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Consumer Genomics Market Trends
Some important industrial developments have recently demonstrated the potential to boost the market’s growth throughout the forecast period. For example, Ancestry introduced the AncestryHealth service based on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) in August 2020.
Other ancestry-based tests offered by the company include Family Tree DNA and National Geographic’s Genographic Project, which give maternity, paternity, sibling, and grandparent identification.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Ancestry, 23andMe Inc., Gene by Gene Ltd., Mapmygenome, Color Genomics Inc., Positive Biosciences Ltd., Futura Genetics, and Others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
