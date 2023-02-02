Matcha Market: A Look at the Industry's Growth and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing awareness about health benefits of matcha tea combined with unique flavor is a significant factor driving global matcha market revenue growth.

Market Size – USD 2.75 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for healthy superfoods ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global matcha market size was USD 2.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing health and wellness awareness among people. The market for superfoods is mostly driven by health and wellbeing, but emphasis is now more on advantages of mental health compared to physical health. For instance, matcha is becoming more and more popular as it is a superfood known to have a calming impact superior to that of coffee without jitteriness, spikes, and crashes typically associated with caffeine. Moreover, demand for matcha among health-conscious consumers and tea aficionados is expected to increase at a rapid rate, driving market revenue growth during the forecast period.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Matcha Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Matcha market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Matcha market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Matcha industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Matcha industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Matcha industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

The AOI Tea Company, aiya-THE TEA, Nestlé, Tata Global Beverages Ltd, Unilever, ITO EN, LTD., Marukyu-Koyamaen, Encha, Tenzo Tea Inc., Green Foods Corporation, and Hain Celestial

Some Key Highlights in the Report

On 02 August 2021, Ito En and Taiyo International partnered to supply matcha for food, beverage, and supplement industries in North America. As a part of this partnership, Taiyo is introducing Ito En’s ceremonial matcha to its existing portfolio of culinary organic matcha powder and ceremonial matcha powder.

The natural segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Main factor driving demand for matcha tea from organic sources is growing interest in natural and organic products. When compared to non-organic, conventional matcha, organic matcha is also said to contain more nutrients and flavors. Since they don't include pesticides or preservatives, organic components preserve authenticity of food items. Sales of organic matcha will keep accelerating during the forecast period as demand for natural goods grows.

The culinary segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of culinary-grade matcha are being driven by rising demand for plant-based components in packaged food items. In addition, demand for matcha will continue to be driven by sales of packaged food items such as savory snacks, ready-to-drink drinks, and baked goods in the coming years. Furthermore, matcha's distinct flavor and anti-inflammatory qualities are promoting its use in various culinary preparations owing to these elements, hence culinary grade matcha is expected to become the most popular grade.

Emergen Research has segmented the global matcha market based on application, thickness, application, end-use, and region:

Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Natural

Conventional

Grade Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Ceremonial

Classic

Café

Culinary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Regular Tea

Matcha Beverages

Food

Personal Care

Others

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Matcha business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2022-2030).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Matcha Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

