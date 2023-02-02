Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 25.01 Bn at CAGR 10.01% by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market Size – USD 9.61 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%, Market Trends

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market" with 150+ pages of analysis

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market, By Testing (Visual Testing, Ultrasonic Testing, and Magnetic Particle Testing), By Method , By Service, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Key Highlights in Report

The ultrasonic testing segment is expected to register highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period owing to increasing growth of heavy industries such as Oil & Gas, aerospace, and power generation. Ultrasonic flaw detection can detect hidden cracks, voids, porosity, inclusions, and other discontinuities in common solid engineering metals and other materials.

The inspection services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is owing to rising demand for inspections of detecting internal faults and identifying volumetric defects in various materials, especially ferromagnetic materials. Inspections must be performed while a production line or piece of equipment is in operation. In addition, inspections cannot disrupt manufacturing or production operations and many pieces of machinery cannot be thoroughly inspected unless they are seen in motion. Moreover, proper automobile inspections and regular maintenance help in reducing risk of crashes, such as inspections, ensure everything is operating properly and safely.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Fischer Technology, Inc.

General Electric

MISTRAS Group

Olympus Corporation

Eddyfi

Magnaflux

NDT Global

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Inspection Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

