Events Market Size, Industry Growth, Statistics, Demand, Trends Analysis, Share, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

Events Industry Market Forecast to 2028

Some factors driving the growth of the events market are rapid increase in events sponsorship&rising interest among youth in entrepreneur and business seminars.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners has added a new report, titled “Events Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Event Type, Revenue Source, Type, Organizer, Application, Enterprise Size, and Geography,” the events industry market share is projected to reach US$ 1,965.99 billion by 2028 from US$ 958.54 billion in 2021. The events industry market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028. This report presents an in-depth assessment of the Events including enabling technologies, Hey trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The Research Study also presents a complete assessment of the Market and highlights future trend, growth factors & drivers, leaders’ opinions, facts, and primary validated market data.



Get a Sample Copy of This Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00029050/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Report Scope :

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 958.54 Billion in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 1,965.99 Billion by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2028

Forecast Period 2022-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 244

No. of Tables 197

No. of Charts & Figures 121

Historical data available Yes

The global Events Market includes companies operating in a wide range of product portfolio. Each category has some well-established key players and owing to different markets in which they operate and compete it is not feasible to determine key five players in the overall Events Market. However, based on parameters such as overall revenue, brand image, current Events product portfolio, geographic reach, customer base, technology adoption & integration, new product/service/feature launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and other market-related activities, we have listed above five key players operating at a global level.

Global Events Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Access Destination Services; BCD Meetings & Events; Cvent Inc.; StubHub; and Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. – PROMINENT MARKET PARTICIPANTS IN EVENTS MARKET

Access Destination Services; BCD Meetings & Events; Cvent Inc.; StubHub; and Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. are the five key market players operating in the global events market. Anschutz Entertainment Group, ATPI Ltd., Entertaining Asia, Pollstar, and Riviera Events are few other notable players that are profiled in this market study. In addition to these players, multiple other leading global, regional & local market players, emerging companies, market disruptors and niche market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this study to gather a holistic view of the market.



Download PDF Brochure to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Events Market@ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00029050/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Sponsorships can take the form of a financial exchange for assets or a product or service barter transaction. A corporate sponsor seeks benefits such as additional business, more customers, and a halo effect with their existing customer base to boost brand loyalty and visibility. Event organizers handle all of the planning and responsibilities necessary for a successful event, letting you to concentrate on the day and your guests. If there is an issue, the genuine quality of the service will be revealed. BFSI, consumer electronics, healthcare, IT, manufacturing, media & entertainment, telecom, and others are among the end-users of events market. Sports have become more commercialized, generating more promotion and sponsorship. Businesses that participate in sponsorship programs gain recognition for their brands and expand their footprints. On the other hand, sponsoring firms get both concrete and intangible advantages, such as increased brand exposure and presenting a favorable picture of the company to stakeholders.



For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00029050/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Businesses may benefit from sponsorship by increasing awareness regarding their products and services among consumers, using modern advertising, and differentiating their brands from others. Sports sponsorship is a smart and diverse marketing strategy that offers organizations a lot of possibilities. Sponsorships enable businesses to engage with international clients beyond national borders, and they use these programs to achieve various corporate goals and marketing initiatives

The Report Segments the Global Events Market as Follows:

By Event Type (Virtual, Hybrid, and Physical)

By Revenue Source (Ticket Sale, Sponsorship, and Others)

By Type (Music Concert, Festivals, Sports, Exhibitions and Conferences, Corporate Events and Seminars, and Others)

By Organizer (Corporate, Sports, Education, Entertainment, Association, and Others)

By Application (B2B and B2C), and Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises)



Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of Events Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00029050/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10694



Key Findings of Study:

1. Sponsors are considered the backbone of the event industry since they are the initial source of money to conduct events. With the rising number of sponsors worldwide, the global events market is expanding substantially. Big corporate houses host multiple events every year according to their calendar, and their annual event calendar has a large estimation. Corporate houses contribute significantly to the market's growth by allowing event companies to arrange events for them.

2. With the advent of virtual events, planners have expanded their reach and scaled their events to a larger audience. Live translation as part of an event package may give virtual and physical event venues a competitive advantage. Businesses will also be able to collaborate with event planners in places they would not ordinarily go. For instance, Hopin, an event technology platform, has partnered with Interprefy to provide real-time language interpretation straight within their live feeds. QR codes look well on tangible marketing materials, such as event posters, speaker business cards, and postcards for event ticket leads. To close the purchase, they will need a solid landing page; thus, event planners will have to rely on this technology even more than before.

3. North America dominated the Events Market in 2021.

4. The APAC area, on the other hand, is expected to develop at the quickest rate throughout the projection period.



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Event Apps Market

Virtual Event Software Market

Event Management Platform Market: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/event-management-platform-market

Event Management Software Market:https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/event-management-software-market

Contact Us: