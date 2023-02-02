Online Recruitment Market Trends, Share, Price, Size, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8.20%
The online recruitment market is driven by the advantages it offers, such as a significant reduction in both the time and cost of hiring from numerous regions. Software for HR automation is commonly used by recruiters and integrated technology solutions support the recruitment, nurturing, and conversion of candidates into employees by helping to identify, engage, and attract them. With the help of automation, these tools speed up and simplify the hiring process.
An increasing number of companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) in their hiring procedures. The global online hiring procedures are being improved by a number of technologies, including candidate relationship management software, interviewing software, and applicant tracking software. One major factor supporting the global online recruitment market is the rise in high-speed internet connectivity and the use of internet-capable devices like tablets, laptops, and smartphones.
Candidates can easily apply for more positions, and employers have access to a wider choice of candidates. The market need for online recruitment is projected to increase over the next years as more government organisations and enterprises switch from the old recruitment approaches to more affordable and effective online alternatives.
Online Recruitment Industry Definition and Major Segments
E-recruitment, commonly referred to as online recruitment, is the process of hiring and recruiting people via the internet and other online platforms. By conducting interviews and sourcing people online, it has simplified the hiring process. The paperwork that was once required to discover and hire individuals has decreased as a result of online recruitment. It provides employers with a less expensive and more effective means to fill open positions.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
• Permanent Online Recruitment
• Part Time Online Recruitment
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
• Secretarial/Clinical
• Accounting/Financial
• Computing
• Technical/Engineering
• Professional/Managerial
• Nursing/Medical Care
• Hotel/Catering
• Sales/Marketing
• Others
Based on region, the market is categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Online Recruitment Market Trends
With the expanding corporate sector and the increased demand for stability among both employers and employees, the permanent online recruitment segment is anticipated to drive the online recruitment market expansion throughout the forecast period. Job seekers are assisted in finding long-term, fulfilling employment through the growing adoption of intuitive and innovative recruitment tools.
The desire for permanent online recruiting is projected to rise among employees due to the possible advantages of permanent jobs, like paid time off, retirement savings plans, and health insurance, with greater pay and employment security, among others. Due to the growing need for contract workers across a variety of industries, the part-time online recruitment segment is predicted to expand.
Regionally, the North American region is anticipated to increase the market share for online recruitment due to the growing adoption of cutting-edge recruiting solutions in both major and small and medium-sized businesses. The growth of the online recruitment market in the region is expected to be fuelled by various market participants who are working to improve the hiring processes for both businesses and employees. This is facilitated by the introduction of mobile recruiting platforms along with the increasing adoption of social media recruiting.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global online recruitment market report are
• TalentLyft
• LinkedIn Corporation
• Info Edge (India) Limited
• Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
• HackerRank
• Pymetrics, Inc.
• ABC Consultants
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Other