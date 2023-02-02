Gum Arabic Market Economic Analysis and Feasibility Studies, 2023-2033

Gum Arabic Market Share 2023

Global Gum Arabic Market was valued at USD 508.49 Million in 2023. It is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2033

It is expected that the consumption of nutritious, fiber-rich foods and beverages such as soluble Gum Arabic will increase. This will boost the Gum Arabic Market.

Gum Arabic Market Drivers

Gum Arabic's numerous applications are a major reason for the market's success. Gum Arabic can be found in both the pharmaceutical and personal care industries as well as the food and beverage and food & drink sectors. Gum arabic is used to thicken chewing gums and as a glaze binder.

Gum arabic, which is a natural, non-toxic emulsifier, is the most popular. Gum Arabic's versatility is what drives industry growth.

Gum Arabic will experience remarkable growth due to the growing demand for natural products from the food- and drink industries. Natural foods are becoming more popular due to their health benefits.

Gum arabic is also used in traditional printing and lithography. It is most commonly used to print newspapers. Gum arabic is a pigment that has high adhesion. This aids in printing newspapers.

Print permanence. Gum Arabic's many applications drive the market's expansion.

Gum Arabic Market: Restrictions

Abiotic factors, such as changes in the climate of countries where gum arabic is produced, are expected to slow down global growth. Another factor that could cause market retardation is political instability.

Gum arabic producers, Somalia and Sudan in particular, face many difficulties. As there will be less production, the market will suffer.

Chemical manufacturers also make synthetic substitutes for gum arabic's oil emulsification. They aren't as good or as reliable as gum arabic, but they can pose a threat to the gum arabic industry due to their low cost. The quality of these substitutes may be preferred by consumers over the cost.

Gum Arabic Market Key Trends

A significant trend in gum Arabic is that many manufacturers now focus on marketing their brands. Market growth for organic gum Arabic will be stimulated by growing awareness of the health benefits associated with organic gum. The growing disposable income of consumers living in developing countries will also drive the market for gum Arabic.

The growing market for dairy products, such as yogurts or ice creams, will drive Gum Arabic to increase in demand. It is used extensively in dairy product manufacture as an encapsulation stabilizer. E-commerce is expected to drive the market growth of gum arabic.

Recent Development:

South Sudan's government launched Acacia Gum (or Gum Arab Export) in December 2020.

Alland & Robert published a new report in January 2020 highlighting the benefits of acacia for lowering sugar intake.

CaraGum launched the affordable gum Arabic emulsifier CaraGum EM CG 108-2 in June 2018.

Key questions:

What is the CAGR in Gum Arabic Market forecast for 2023-2033?

Which country has the largest share of the gum Arabic market worldwide in its area?

Which players are dominating the global gum Arabic industry?

What are the major growth factors for the global gum Arabic sector?

What segments are included in Gum Arabic Market Reports?

