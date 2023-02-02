Face Shield Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.9% through 2023-2033

Face Shield market Share 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Face Shield market will experience significant growth of 10.9% CAGR between 2023 and 2033, with an estimated market of about USD 0.79 billion by 2023.

Face shields and protective equipment have seen an increase in demand since the COVID-19 epidemic. Because of the increasing number of cases of community-acquired respiratory illnesses, there has been an increase in demand for medical facial protection. This is done in order to avoid direct contact with the infected.

Also, the growth of infectious diseases and new technology will increase demand for personal protective equipment. These factors will drive the growth of the medical face shield market during the forecast period.

Demand is growing

Face shields protect your face and stop you from breathing in chemicals or biological agents. N95 respirators, surgical masks, and other masks designed to protect skin from liquids and airborne contaminants are just a few examples. The increasing COVID-19 incidences have led to a rapid increase in the market. The market players have encouraged production to meet the growing demand for face shields. There will be a huge demand for the product due to the increase in COVID-19 infections and the increased number of operations. This will increase the acceptance of masks.

Driving Factors

Market Growth Driven by Growing Concerns Over the Spread Of COVID-19

Coronavirus has been confirmed in many countries. COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by The World Health Organization. To stop the spread, the race was on to quarantine citizens, track contacts, and test patients. Many countries were placed under lockdown to stop foreign visitors from spreading the virus. The WHO recommends certain precautions to stop the spread, such as covering your nose and mouth, washing your hands, and washing your hands. The WHO and U.S. Center for Disease Control recommend masks to stop the spread.

The spread of COVID-19 is likely to increase the market growth. High demand has resulted from stock shortages. COVID-19 has been made mandatory in some countries. WHO has recommended N95 respirators as they are more effective in controlling the spread. N95 respirators offer the best protection against COVID-19 infection. Closely followed by surgical-grade face masks are N95 respirators. A huge increase in demand has resulted from the COVID-19 epidemic.

Restraining Factors

The volatility of raw materials prices restricts the market growth

For shield visors, the primary raw materials are oil and metal. These are oil-based polymers such as polycarbonate (acetate), and polyethylene terephthalate glycol. This makes the industry indirectly dependent upon crude oil prices. The fluctuating oil price will have an impact on the market's growth. The market is experiencing overcapacity in plastic carbonate, especially in Europe, where the operating rate averages 70%. This could limit price increases. China is increasing its manufacturing capacity to meet rising demand. This will increase the cost of polycarbonate.

Market Key Trends:

Face shields are small and lightweight, which could prove to be a benefit for the market. Numerous studies have shown that face protection is more effective than face masks when it comes to reducing the possibility of getting a cold. Face shields are effective in protecting against cough drops up to 95%, according to a study. Many airlines have made face masks mandatory due to the new coronavirus. Qatar Airways mandated face masks for all passengers and made face shields compulsory. These developments are a sign of growth for the face mask market.

The popularity of baby-friendly face masks is on the rise. Face shield manufacturers could be able to capitalize on this trend. COVID-19 infection is more common among infants and young children. Avoid transmission by wearing face masks. If infants or babies have smaller airways, they may have trouble breathing. Face shields can be used. Praram 9, a Bangkok-based hospital that provides face shields for infants, recently opened. This may offer great growth opportunities for face masks. Face masks are less comfortable than face shields.

Recent development:

BASF has partnered with Vadodara's membrane manufacturer Permionics Membranes to increase the use of BAF’s Ultrason E Polyethersulphone PETSU polymer in coated fabrics that act as particulates and microbial filters for facial masques.

Precept Medical Products, Inc., a North Carolina-based company that makes surgical disposables, bought Precept Medical Products, Inc. for an undisclosed price in May 2021. Aspen will add products to its product line that are essential for the safety of healthcare professionals.

Key questions:

What are the top market developments?

What are the primary industries that use face shields for their primary purpose?

What kind of face shield is used most frequently in different applications?

Which region is experiencing the greatest growth in the Face Shield Market?

What are the top companies in the Face Mask Market?

