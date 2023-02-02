Mechanical Keyboard Market Top Leading Players with Research Data 2028| Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for mechanical keyboards due to advantages such as enhanced typing experience and extended key life is one of the major factors contributing.

Mechanical Keyboard Market Size – USD 1.04 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global Mechanical Keyboard market size was USD 1.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.44 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

Mechanical keyboards are computer keyboards with switches under every single key, unlike the rubber membranes used in traditional keyboards. The physical switches in these keyboards give the user a ‘mushy’ feel and each keypress is clearly felt. Mechanical keyboards are ideal for fast and accurate typing, and their growing popularity among touch typists, gamers, programmers, and others is a major factor contributing to revenue growth of this market. Growing demand for wireless mechanical keyboards, rise of the gaming industry, increasing demand among professional gamers, and growing use of e-learning institutes are some other important factors driving the global mechanical keyboard market revenue growth.

Mechanical Keyboard Market By Product Type (Clicky Switches, Linear Switches, Tactile/Non-Clicky Switches), By Technology (Wireless, Wired), By Application (Gaming, Typing, Others), By End-Use (Commercial, Residential, Professional Gamers), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Major Companies in the Global Mechanical Keyboard Market Include:

Lenovo

Dell

HP

A4TECH

SteelSeries

Logitech international

Corsair Components Inc.

Rapoo Corporation

Steel Series ApS.

Market Dynamics:

Major factors providing impetus to the global mechanical keyboard market revenue growth are increasing personal and professional applications of mechanical keyboards, technological advancements in mechanical keyboards, and increasing demand for mechanical keyboards due to several advantages over traditional membrane keyboards, such as accurate typing, extended key life, improved typing experience, easy replacement & repair of switches, cost-effectiveness, and enhanced functionality.

Linear Switches Segment to Account for Fastest Revenue CAGR:

The linear switches segment dominated other segments in terms of revenue share in the global market in 2020. Significantly growing demand for mechanical keyboards with linear switches among professional gamers is a key factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of this segment. Linear switches provide faster and more precise key control in gaming and produce smooth and constant actuation.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global mechanical keyboard market based on product type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clicky Switches

Linear Switches

Non-clicky /Tactile Switches

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Wireless

Wired

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Typing

Gaming

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household PCs

Professional Gaming

E-learning Institutes

Internet Cafes

Others

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

