Online Shopping More Safe And Secure With New Adpost Swap Marketplace
Money is an invention of the marketplace of exchange, brought into being by traders who discovered that a reliable medium could facilitate trades that were difficult or even impossible by barter alone”SINGAPORE, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online Shopping More Safe And Secure With New Adpost Web3 Marketplace -
— Lawrence Reed
The Online Swap Marketplace is now open and offering new and exciting ways to shop and swap. Adpost has been an online classified ads website for more than twenty years but is now introducing newer, safer, and more secure ways of shopping online using Web3 technologies.
Not only can Adpost community members continue to place free online ads, but now users may elect to swap products and services for tokens using Tether (USDT) on Polygon as a means to value the items being swapped. The addition of the Adpost “Swap Now” features also allows users to enjoy the extra benefits including an internal Web3 Escrow Service provided by Adpost.
The heart and soul of Adpost has been and still remains the ability of people buying and selling goods and services online to place free classified ads. This feature has allowed for Adpost to generate more than two billion page views, putting the free ads online in front of millions of viewers.
This feature has worked to the benefit of both buyers and sellers on the Adpost classified ads website. Not only is it free to post ads, but those ads can potentially be seen by millions of prospective buyers. This makes the Adpost classifieds website a viable option for experienced online buyers and sellers. It also makes Adpost an excellent starting point for those people who have been down-sized, outsourced, and otherwise forced to look for ways to earn money online and work from home.
The advent of the new normal, business process outsourcing, and the digital transformation of society have forced many individuals around the world to look for online digital solutions. Adpost is continuing in its traditional and historic tradition of allowing free ads to be posted. The integration of new Web3 Swap solutions allows for everyone, including people with limited experience, to actively engage in a safe and secure Web3 shopping or swapping experience.
Recent events, especially during the lockdown, have left many Web3 users reeling, and turned many people away from the Web3 experience. Despite this, the reality is that no matter what name it may take, be it Web4, Web5, or just Decentralized tech, the onslaught of the digital revolution will continue well into the foreseeable future.
The digitization of both society and business enterprises is rapidly expanding. In 2019 before the global pandemic, businesses spent over two trillion dollars creating digital business models and expanding into digital or “Web3” markets. In 2023 that amount jumped to 6.8 trillion dollars for the digitization of business interests, including more remote workers and massive layoffs.
It is challenging to believe that speculators will be making more million dollar deals with the next NFT collection, but the NFT is increasingly common as both a service and as an integral part of the digital business model. International Business Machines or IBM offers the NFT and other Web3 solutions as part of their programs to assist businesses with their digital transformation.
The Adpost Swap Marketplace is engineered to bring many of these same benefits to the average internet user, regardless of how much experience they may have using Web3 solutions. This is increasingly relevant and important in the current age where so many people are being forced to look to the internet as a means to earn a living and to provide for themselves and their families.
Those individuals who are already experienced in the world of cryptocurrencies, the NFT marketplace, and other Web3 solutions will now be able to use all of these features and more with the Adpost Swap Marketplace online. Unfortunately, there are very few online options available for the less technically savvy people now trying to earn money online.
The Adpost Swap Marketplace in its present form merely adds some additional options which can easily be handled with a couple of clicks of the mouse. For those people who are not technically knowledgeable this simplification of the more technical aspects has many added benefits.
The utilization of the tokenized system, Tether (USDT) on Polygon in its current iteration, offers those people working online more options for being paid for their products and services. This further opens up their offerings to a vast new audience, meaning that their free ads online should be seen by even more potential buyers, and increasing their ability to earn money online.
There are further benefits for Buyers and Sellers using the internal Adpost Web3 Escrow services. When this option is selected, the Tether (USDT) from the buyer will be deposited into a secured Wallet, registered on the Blockchain, and the Tether (USDT) is further protected by a Smart Contract. Only once the delivery has been verified will the Tether (USDT) be released to the seller.
The use of the Tether (USDT) on Polygon as a means to valuate or to determine the value of the trade offers even more benefits for both the buyer and the seller on the Adpost Swap Marketplace online. The Polygon Network is a layer-2 blockchain well-known for being among the most affordable blockchains in terms of gas fees, or the cost associated with digital transactions and is integrated with the Ethereum Blockchain.
The Adpost Swap Marketplace online is still in the very early stages of development, though many options for its future growth and expansion have already been considered. The ultimate direction of growth for the Swap Marketplace will be determined by the Adpost community members based on their feedback, needs, and desires.
The Adpost Swap Marketplace online is revolutionary as it is the only online free ads website and full swap marketplace using the Tether (USDT) on Polygon to keep buyers safe and secure even as the digital transformation of society continues to rapidly expand.Buyers and Sellers also have the ability to communicate directly in order to facilitate any other type of payment should they so desire.
