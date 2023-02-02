Carpet Market New Business Segment Basis and Profit attributable, 2023-2033
The Carpet Market was at USD 67.73 billion in 2023 and is determined to reach USD 106.19 billion by 2033, progressing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2033.
The recent outbreak of coronavirus has had a negative impact on the carpet market. To stop the spread of Wuhan disease, the government implemented a nationwide lockdown. This led to significant disruptions in supply chains and production interruptions. A significant drop in carpet demand was caused by restrictions placed on offices, hotels, restaurants, and other venues by the government. Restrictions on hypermarkets, brand stores, and other distribution channels caused major disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
E-commerce plays a vital role in boosting supply chain efficiency and reducing costs. In-store shopping is becoming less popular due to the potential for spreading coronavirus viruses.
Carpet Market in Rising Demand
There has been a significant increase in carpets used in the aviation and aerospace sectors, as well as other industries. This is driving the Carpet Market. These are the main areas where carpet manufacturers operate: industrial, marine and sports, aviation, as well as marine. Carpets are more sought-after than ceramics and wood, due to their attractive properties and proven popularity, especially in residential markets. Carpet market demand has grown due to increased construction investment.
Over the forecast period, market growth may be affected by fluctuations in raw materials prices as well as health and environmental concerns. The future will bring carpet manufacturers lucrative opportunities in emerging markets like India, China, Brazil, and other countries. This includes increased government investments in construction and renovations at airports, government offices, and hospitals. These high-growth areas are expected to increase the demand for carpets both in Europe and America.
Key Market Segments
Type
Woven
Needle felt
Knotted
Application
Commercial
Home
Transport
Key Market Players:
Shaw Industries
Mohawk
Oriental Weavers
Milliken
Beaulieu
Interface
Dinarsu
Balta
Infloor
Tarkett
Dixie Group
Brintons
Merinos
Dongsheng Carpet Group
Jiangsu Kaili Carpet
Shanhua Carpet
Haima Carpet
TY Carpet
COC Carpet
Shenzhen Meijili Carpet
Carpet Market Driving Factors
There are several opportunities for growth in this region. These opportunities include the expansion of end-use markets, product and technology innovation in carpet designs and technologies, as well as increasing demand. The market for Middle East carpets will grow because of rising demand in the end-use industry. This includes the increasing popularity of artificial turf in outdoor sports fields and other outdoor applications.
A second factor driving the Middle East carpet market growth is the anticipated increase in construction investment between 2014 and 2020.
Carpet Market Restraining factors:
Fluctuating raw materials prices and tighter regulations about raw materials have both impeded the growth of the carpet market. In recent years, carpet manufacturers have been more focused on eco-friendly options for raw materials.
Carpet Market Recent development:
Tarkett Group entered into a distribution collaboration with Reader's Wholesale Distributors on January 20, 2022. Reader's has represented the company's strong product line for residential customers and commercial customers throughout south Texas, Louisiana, and central and South Mississippi. To address the needs of residential and commercial customers in these areas, we are expanding distribution.
Mannington Commercial launched a new range of carpets in June 2022: rubber, luxury vinyl tile, and resilient sheets. To reduce carbon dioxide emissions, the company uses "cradle-togate" manufacturing to extract raw materials. These products will accelerate the company's supply chains and decarbonize its operations.
Mohawk Industries, Inc. introduced a carpet range called SmartStrand. It includes a mix between wool, nylon, and fiber. New launches give the company a wider range of products that allow them to target new customers. This will increase sales.
Carpet Market Key questions:
What is the market value for the Carpets Market in the future?
What is the Global Carpets Market's growth?
What are the main players in the Carpet Market?
Which region receives the greatest share of revenues from the Carpet Market?
