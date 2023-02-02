Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 4.9% CAGR From 2022 To 2033

Carbonated Soft Drinks Market Size 2023

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Carbonated Soft Drinks Market size was valued at USD 257.07 Bn. in 2023, and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2033, reaching nearly USD 414.77 Bn.

Today's consumer is more interested in convenience and less in bulk purchases. They are increasingly using one-click shopping to make their everyday purchases. These innovations result in shelf-stable packaging using clean, renewable materials that contain fewer chemicals. Innovators are continually improving and innovating products to make them more easily accessible. Consumer awareness has led to companies being more conscious about including natural, low-calorie, and low-sugar sweeteners, such as Stevia.

Packaging is evolving to be more natural in order to appeal to consumers who desire convenience and healthier choices. There is no sign that demand for easy-to-use, portable drinks is decreasing. Consumers are searching for products that suit their busy lifestyles. Ready-to-drink drinks must be on the market. Consumption trends such as convenience are driving the demand for ready-to-drink beverages.

These carbonated soft drinks are designed to be enjoyed by people according to their preferences. These drinks are being developed as functional beverages to be consumed by those who are more health-conscious. They are expected to be free from harmful ingredients and able to improve their mental and physical health by using carefully chosen ingredients. Products that help relieve stress and low-sugar soft beverages will continue to be popular. This trend will be driven by increasing awareness of the importance of mental and bodily health.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the production of carbonated soft drinks. Market players prefer laser technology over inkjet technology when labeling and packaging drinks. Laser technology integrates easily into production lines and is quicker, more durable, and easier to use. Laser technology can complete the entire process without using ink. This allows for lower final product costs. Innovations in packaging are crucial because they provide a longer shelf-life. This makes it possible to sell carbonated soft drinks from small shops and vending machines.

Key Market Segments

Type

Alcohol Content Less Than 0.5%

Non-alcoholic

Application

Online

Supermarket

Key Market Players:

Pepsi

Coca-Cola

Uni-President

Watsons

Tenwow

Dr Pepper

Haitai

Dydo

OKF

Perrier

Evian

Coffee Roasters

Lotte

BiotechUSA

Elixia

Wahaha

Driving Factors

There is an increasing demand for low-calorie and lower-carb beverages.

There are several factors that will allow the global carbonated soft drinks market to grow in the coming years. In response to rising demand for low-calorie, low-carb, and gluten-free beverages, manufacturers have created low-calorie and even zero-calorie carbonated drinks like diet colas. This zero-calorie, carbonated soft drinks are highly sought after by fitness enthusiasts and other health-conscious consumers. The growing demand for carbonated soft beverages has been attributed to increased awareness of health and the growing popularity of sports & exercise. This has helped to boost the global market growth. This has led to consumers being more inclined towards healthier and functional beverages. This leads to a higher demand for low-calorie carbonated sodas.

Restraining Factors

Carbonated soft drinks have negative effects on consumer health

Drinks that contain carbonated soft beverages can have high levels of sugar or other acidic substances. This could have negative health consequences. These drinks can negatively impact your dental health and increase the risk of tooth decay. The serious health consequences of these drinks have prompted governments all over the world to reduce sugar intake from carbonated soft drinks. To decrease sugar consumption in beverage production, a number of countries, including the U.K. have imposed high sugar taxes. This is expected to limit the global growth of carbonated soft drinks and reduce sugar-containing beverage production.

