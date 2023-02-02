AQRE Fx gives users up to $600,000 to trade Stocks or Crypto

AqreFx is giving users anywhere from $10,000 to $600,000 to trade. Leading the market as one of the cheapest and least restrictive prop firms

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arising as a cutting-edge online trading platform, AQRE FX announces its launch and the availability of funding up to $600,000 for individuals looking to trade Forex, crypto or metals through their funding partner. Overall, the platform offers access to a wide range of trading options and major exchanges, allowing users to build their portfolios and achieve success in the markets."At AQRE FX, we believe in the success of our users above anything else and are committed to providing them with access to unprecedented financial solutions," said Ronice Harrison, CEO at AQRE Technologies, Parent company of Aqre Fx. "The new 1-stage evaluation process is just one way we're making it easier and more accessible for people to trade and invest. Our premise is simple: you take the trade, we take the risk."In all instances, AQRE FX pledges its commitment to the success of its users, offering ultra-low profit targets and generous profit splits, along with education and training opportunities to help traders succeed. The platform provides a unique combination of funding, education, and support, making trading accessible and affordable for everyone.With access to major currency pairs and indices, users can trade over 400 cryptocurrencies 24/7. AQRE FX also provides access to major stock exchanges such as the Dow Jones and Nasdaq.In addition, AQRE FX implements a new 1-stage evaluation process to make it easier and quicker for users to get a live account. The platform is committed to the success of its users and understands that their prosperity is tied to their own.Furthermore, AQRE FX is proud to announce the launch of its high-level trading challenges designed to set clear and achievable objectives for traders. With an emphasis on success and profitability, the challenges include a competitive 8% profit target in qualifying for funded trading quickly, a generous 12% maximum drawdown, a free retry opportunity for fine-tuning trading strategies, and no verification stage for experienced traders to dive right into funded trading. Traders can be funded in as little as 7 days, and AQRE FX provides a maximum of 45 days to hit their profit targets.For those who trade with large accounts, AQRE FX offers a 90/10 profit split, recognizing the hard work put into successful trades. Smaller accounts still benefit from a generous 80/20 split. With a profit target of 8% and a drawdown of 12%, AQRE FX makes it easy for users to meet their evaluation requirements.