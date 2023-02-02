LEGAL NOTICE: Notice for Public Hearings -Updating Maryland’s Annual Action Plan

Under the guidelines established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), notice is hereby given that the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (the Department) will hold a series of public hearings to develop its Fiscal Year 2024 (Federal Fiscal Year 2023) Annual Action Plan in conformity with the State’s Consolidated Plan (ConPlan).

The ConPlan is a 5-Year planning document required by HUD that sets statewide goals and priorities for housing, community development, and economic development activities. Special emphasis is given under the Plan to provide assistance for extremely low, low, and moderate-income persons. In addition to being a planning document, the Consolidated Plan also serves as the State’s application to HUD for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), Housing Opportunity With AIDS (HOPWA) and the Housing Trust Fund (HTF). These funds are used primarily in the State’s rural areas, as many communities, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s Counties, as well as the Cities of Annapolis, Baltimore, Bowie, Cumberland, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Hagerstown and Salisbury receive funding directly from HUD.

The ConPlan Plan also makes it possible for the Department, public housing authorities, local governments, nonprofit organizations, community action agencies and others to apply for funding under HUD’s competitive grant programs. Local public housing authority Plans must be consistent with the State’s ConPlan, the USDA’s Rural Development housing programs and Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits are also coordinated with the Plan. Lastly, while not directly covered by the Consolidated Plan, HUD funding allocations for the Section 8 Certificate and Voucher programs may be made in a way that enables jurisdictions to carry out their Consolidated Plan.

In developing its five-year Plan, the State determined it would focus its resources on four main priorities: Revitalizing Communities, Expanding the Supply of Decent Affordable Housing, Providing Homeownership Opportunities, Reducing Homelessness and supporting services for the disabled and Housing Opportunities for People with AIDS. The FY2024 Annual Plan update (which will be for the third year of the current 5-Year Plan) will establish one-year goals for these priorities.

Pre-DRAFT Hearings – FY 2024 Annual Action Plan

Through the pre-draft hearings in February, the Department will seek public input to identify projects in their communities that will meet goals identified in the ConPlan. Goals listed in the ConPlan can be found on our website. Please use the link below to access a copy of the plan on DHCD’s website.

https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Pages/ConsolidatedPlan.aspx

Hard copies of the current ConPlan are available at the following libraries: the Enoch Pratt Free Library in Baltimore, the Blackwell Library in Salisbury, the Washington County Free Library in Hagerstown, the Lewis J. Ort Library in Frostburg, the Frederick Douglas Library in Princess Anne, and the Southern Maryland Regional Library in Charlotte Hall. A large print version is available at the Library for the Blind and Physically Handicapped in Baltimore. Copies of the ConPlan are also available by calling, writing, or e-mailing the address and phone numbers listed below.

Additionally, public input on the annual plan can be provided through the SFY 2024 Annual Plan Input Survey.

Hearings

The State will hold six pre-draft hearings on the Annual Plan as scheduled below. All hearings are accessible to persons with disabilities. Persons requiring a translator should request one at least three days prior to the hearing they plan to attend.

First Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Wednesday, February 8 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Towson – Baltimore County Public Library

320 York Road

Towson, MD 21204

Second Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Thursday, February 9 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Cumberland – Allegany County Department of Economic and Community Development

701 Kelly Road

Cumberland, MD 21502

Third Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Friday, February 10 · 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm

Owings – Calvert Library Fairview Branch

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd

Owings, MD 20736

Fourth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Monday, February 13 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Easton – Easton Town Office

14 South Harrison Street

Easton, MD 21601

Fifth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Tuesday, February 14 · 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Lanham – DHCD headquarters

7800 Harkins Road

Lanham, MD 20706

Sixth Hearing: Public Hearings for Annual Action Plan

Wednesday, February 15 · 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Virtual – Google Meet joining info: https://meet.google.com/oaa-ivsu-msv

Or dial: (US) +1 442-324-4475 PIN: 778 804 905#

Any questions or comments should be directed to me or Senior Policy Analyst at the address, phone numbers, or e-mail listed below:

Bernice Mensah, Director @ bernice.mensah@maryland.gov

James Parker, Senior Housing Policy Analyst, James.Parker1@maryland.gov

Housing Economic Research Office

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development

7800 Harkins Road

Lanham, Maryland 20706

(301) 429-7446 or Maryland Relay for the Deaf at 1(800)735-2258.