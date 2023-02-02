Alpesh Patel CEO of Ravkoo Health recognized Top 10 Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023 by Entrepreneur Magazine

Alpesh Patel of Ravkoo Health Ravkoo Health

Alpesh Patel, CEO of Ravkoo Health, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Top 10 Healthcare Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2023.

