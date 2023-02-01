Submit Release
CalMatters for Learning brings trusted nonpartisan news to libraries, communities across California

CalMatters for Learning is a free learning hub for library staff, educators and community organizers.

CalMatters’ new learning hub, in partnership with the California State Library, adapts trusted nonpartisan news and information to serve library patrons and learners of all ages across California.

CalMatters for Learning is just the newest way the news organization is working to meet people where they are, whether by email, radio, website, TV, text or social media. The goal of the new, free resource center is to offer informative guides to everyone from students to seniors.

Community listening conversations with library staff across the state shaped this initiative. The positive reception from library staffers to our fall 2022 guide on using nonpartisan election resources inspired CalMatters and the California State Library to expand the partnership. 

“We’re proud to partner with California’s libraries because we share the same mission,” said Neil Chase, CalMatters’ CEO. “We both want to enable democracy and inform Californians. There’s no better place to do that than in a community library, which has long been a crucial source of trusted information and access to knowledge.”

The California State Library system includes 1,130 libraries that in an average year feature 113 million virtual visits and 435,000 public programs.

CalMatters for Learning includes flexible lessons in English and Spanish that library staff and community leaders can use to educate people across the state, with interactive tools, video and audio elements.

“There are a lot of benefits for local libraries in the State Library’s ongoing partnership with CalMatters,” said California State Librarian Greg Lucas. “The latest is a new CalMatters learning hub designed for library staff to make it easier for them to connect their communities with reliable information on the important quality-of-life issues this state faces. Make your life easier and your community’s lives better and put this resource to use.”

The February 2023 module explains how California’s government works and includes information on new laws for 2023. Future monthly learning guides will center around wage theft and other critical statewide issues. Library staff, educators and community members are invited to join an instructional networking event, hosted by the California State Library, on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. Register now to attend.

