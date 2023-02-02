Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,658 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,804 in the last 365 days.

PH, Colombia owe seamless business ties to shared culture

Emapta Executive Director Inge Zwick speaks in a trade forum to encourage more business collaborations between the Philippines and Colombia.

More business opportunities between the Philippines and Colombia are on the horizon.

There’s a lot of mutual respect, dedication; there’s really alignment in the way work is done. There’s not a lot of cultural barriers we have to overcome; it’s really straightforward.”
— Inge Zwick, Emapta Executive Director
MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spanish roots of the Philippines and Colombia have helped forge strong business ties between the two countries, as proven by a leading offshore staffing company that has recently established its newest office in the capital city of Bogota, Colombia.

“There’s a lot of mutual respect, dedication; there’s really alignment in the way work is done. There’s not a lot of cultural barriers we have to overcome; it’s really straightforward,” said Inge Zwick, Executive Director of Philippine-based offshore staffing firm Emapta.

Emapta has recently opened its office in Bogota as part of its expansion to Latin America. The company seeks to offer nearshore services to businesses based in the United States to complement its already established Philippine offshoring presence.

Zwick said that work between Emapta’s teams in the Philippines and Colombia has been seamless because of their shared language, cultural similarities, and access to the same technology used for communication, enabling efficient and effective collaboration.

Much like the Philippines, Colombia is a hotspot for talent. The country’s outsourcing sector has been posting a 16% annual growth rate over the last five years, making it the fastest-growing outsourcing industry in Latin America.

Zwick, who shared her insights at the “Trade and Investment Opportunities between Colombia and the Philippines” webinar last January 24, said that support from government agencies and business organizations from both countries also played a role in their success.

The webinar encourages companies to expand their operations to the Philippine and Colombian markets by presenting legal frameworks, business opportunities, and customs practices.

“We’re looking to continue, basically replicating our success in the Philippines, bringing what we have learned and built in the Philippines over to Colombia,” Zwick said. She added that Emapta aims to grow its 40-man Colombia team to 200 members by year-end, with plans to open its doors in Medellin, the country’s second-largest city.

Established in 2010, Emapta is an Australian-owned and operated firm with over 6,000 employees and over 572 clients in major industry sectors worldwide. The company offers flexible, easy-in, easy-out staffing solutions and has a 75% customer recommendation rate with 220% growth in the last three years.

Inge Zwick
Emapta
+1 888-723-5470
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

PH, Colombia owe seamless business ties to shared culture

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.