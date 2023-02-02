PH, Colombia owe seamless business ties to shared culture
More business opportunities between the Philippines and Colombia are on the horizon.
There’s a lot of mutual respect, dedication; there’s really alignment in the way work is done. There’s not a lot of cultural barriers we have to overcome; it’s really straightforward.”MANILA, PHILIPPINES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spanish roots of the Philippines and Colombia have helped forge strong business ties between the two countries, as proven by a leading offshore staffing company that has recently established its newest office in the capital city of Bogota, Colombia.
“There’s a lot of mutual respect, dedication; there’s really alignment in the way work is done. There’s not a lot of cultural barriers we have to overcome; it’s really straightforward,” said Inge Zwick, Executive Director of Philippine-based offshore staffing firm Emapta.
Emapta has recently opened its office in Bogota as part of its expansion to Latin America. The company seeks to offer nearshore services to businesses based in the United States to complement its already established Philippine offshoring presence.
Zwick said that work between Emapta’s teams in the Philippines and Colombia has been seamless because of their shared language, cultural similarities, and access to the same technology used for communication, enabling efficient and effective collaboration.
Much like the Philippines, Colombia is a hotspot for talent. The country’s outsourcing sector has been posting a 16% annual growth rate over the last five years, making it the fastest-growing outsourcing industry in Latin America.
Zwick, who shared her insights at the “Trade and Investment Opportunities between Colombia and the Philippines” webinar last January 24, said that support from government agencies and business organizations from both countries also played a role in their success.
The webinar encourages companies to expand their operations to the Philippine and Colombian markets by presenting legal frameworks, business opportunities, and customs practices.
“We’re looking to continue, basically replicating our success in the Philippines, bringing what we have learned and built in the Philippines over to Colombia,” Zwick said. She added that Emapta aims to grow its 40-man Colombia team to 200 members by year-end, with plans to open its doors in Medellin, the country’s second-largest city.
Established in 2010, Emapta is an Australian-owned and operated firm with over 6,000 employees and over 572 clients in major industry sectors worldwide. The company offers flexible, easy-in, easy-out staffing solutions and has a 75% customer recommendation rate with 220% growth in the last three years.
