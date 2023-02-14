ApsTron Science introduces a New AI App for Headache Evaluation & Treatment; runs on all Phones, Tablets, and Browsers

Headache Evaluation and Treatment App Headache Evaluation Stress Level Log Headache Evaluation and Treatment App Reports Guided meditations and stress-relieving

Apstron Science releases free Headache Evaluation & Treatment WebApp and, updates Phone apps. The AI-based app by the company has consumer and doctor logins.

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apstron Science announces the release of Headache Evaluation and Treatment WebApp and updates its Mobile Phone apps. The AI-based app developed by the electronics and software technology-focused research and development company has consumer and doctor logins.

It is the first-of-its-kind app that uses AI and runs on all devices, PC’s, phones, and tablets seamlessly. Since the App has consumer and healthcare provider or researcher logins, they can brand the app for their specific health organizations.

Headaches can be debilitating and disruptive, affecting millions of people every day. Finding relief can often be a long and frustrating journey, but not with this new mobile app that is revolutionizing the way people manage their headaches.

Headache App is designed to track, evaluate, and treat headaches, helping users gain a better understanding of their condition and take control of their symptoms. This cutting-edge app combines the latest in headache research with advanced technology to deliver personalized and effective treatment options.

With Headache Tracker, users can log their headaches, including frequency, intensity, and location, as well as trigger factors such as stress, sleep, and food.

The app then uses this data to create a personalized headache profile and suggest effective treatment options, from lifestyle changes to over-the-counter medications and even referrals to a headache specialist. The App also tracks the most effective med if any, and reminds users to take med.

Headache Tracker also includes an evaluation tool that provides an overall headache evaluation and possible causes of headaches, taking into account the frequency, intensity, and duration of headaches. This evaluation is then used to generate a personalized treatment plan, which includes both over-the-counter and prescription medications, as well as lifestyle changes.

Similarly, Headache Tracker also features an easy-to-use headache diary, a library of educational resources, and the ability to communicate directly with a headache specialist. The app is designed to empower users with the tools and knowledge they need to effectively manage their headaches and live a more productive, pain-free life.

The main Features of the ApsTron-HeadAche™ App are:

1. Helps to keep track of headaches, frequency, and pain levels of headaches.

2. Helps to measure and track one’s feelings, as well as medicines that one finds effective and has a medicine reminder.

3. Helps Diagnose one’s headaches, and the type of headaches one may be having.

4. Tracks worst headache days, location, and stressors.

5. The Headache App includes guided meditations and stress-relieving tools to help users manage stress and tension.

6. Provides a Headache Perception History, Test History Timeline, and Graphs.

7. There are plenty of areas to keep notes.

8. The App also comes with graphs and reports that consumers can share with their healthcare provider.

9. For Treatment, easy-to-use and pleasant Binaural Beats are provided to entrain the brain, these are modulated within professionally recorded music tracks.

10. The Entrains the Brain is to fall in step with a frequency that corresponds with a desired state selected by the user, there are many included with this App.

"We're thrilled to launch Headache App and bring a new level of convenience and effectiveness to headache evaluation & treatment," said Tahir Chaudhry, CEO, ApsTron Science. "We believe that by using this app, people can take a proactive approach leading to a better quality of life.”

Headache Tracker is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play. For more information and to download the app, visit ww.HealthDiaries.US or the link below. The WebApp link can simply be run by using the first link below:

WebApp: https://headacheapp-v15.web.app/#/

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.codev.headache_app

Apple: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/headache-diary-test-treatment/id6444539405

About Headache Tracker, Evaluation and Treatment App:

It’s a mobile app for headache evaluation and treatment, providing users with personalized and effective treatment options. Headache Tracker is dedicated to improving the lives of people with headaches.

About ApsTron Science (www.ApsTron.com)

It is an electronic and software technology-focused research and development company. Their sensors measure Electromyography, Electrodermal Response, Peripheral Blood Flow, minute changes in Skin Temperature, EEG, and EKG. Their AI, Voice Supported sensor data acquisition software is designed to run on PCs and over the Internet.

