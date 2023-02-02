The Burma Military Regime’s Extension of State of Emergency

The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime’s decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military’s illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country. As we enter the third year since the regime’s unjust and destabilizing coup, we restate our commitment to support the people of Burma and the realization of their aspirations for an inclusive, democratic Burma. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to support the pro-democracy movement’s efforts to establish genuine inclusive democracy in Burma, deny the regime international credibility, prevent and redress violence and abuse, press the regime to meet its commitments under the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, and denounce the regime’s plans for so-called elections, which will exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the country’s people.