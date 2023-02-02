Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,391 in the last 365 days.

The Burma Military Regime’s Extension of State of Emergency

The United States strongly opposes the Burma military regime’s decision to extend the state of emergency, prolonging the military’s illegitimate rule and the suffering it inflicts upon the country. As we enter the third year since the regime’s unjust and destabilizing coup, we restate our commitment to support the people of Burma and the realization of their aspirations for an inclusive, democratic Burma. We will continue to work with our allies and partners to support the pro-democracy movement’s efforts to establish genuine inclusive democracy in Burma, deny the regime international credibility, prevent and redress violence and abuse, press the regime to meet its commitments under the ASEAN Five Point Consensus, and denounce the regime’s plans for so-called elections, which will exacerbate violence and instability and will not be representative of the country’s people.

You just read:

The Burma Military Regime’s Extension of State of Emergency

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.