Counselor Chollet’s Meeting with Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Members Cvijanovic, Komsic, and Becirovic

Counselor of the State Department Derek Chollet and U.S. Special Representative to the Western Balkans Gabriel Escobar met with Members of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, Zeljko Komsic, and Denis Becirovic today in Washington, D.C. Counselor Chollet welcomed the first joint visit of the Presidency to the United States since 2005 as an opportunity to seize upon the new government’s momentum to address corruption, destabilizing actors, and work together to advance critical reforms. The Counselor emphasized the United States’ continued commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and multiethnic character and its future integration into Euro-Atlantic institutions. The Counselor encouraged the presidency to find concrete solutions pragmatically and reiterated that unity among the international community in support of Ukraine was critical.