Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Biruta

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta today. They discussed regional security issues of mutual interest, including how to arrest the deteriorating situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and how to promote stability in the Central African Republic.

Deputy Secretary Sherman underscored U.S. support for regional mediation on eastern DRC and dialogue led by Angola and the East African Community and stressed the importance of action by all parties to end military conflict and accelerate the political process.