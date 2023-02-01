Therapist Hong Kong News - Counselling And Therapy Practice Treats Depression Anxiety and Stress in Post-Covid HK

/EIN News/ -- Central, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central, Hong Kong -

Central, Hong Kong - Maple Tree Counselling, a counselling and therapy practice in Hong Kong, is pleased to announce its expansion in Hong Kong with the addition of more therapists. The boutique practice, sitting between the large, integrated medical clinics and the small, single-therapist private practices, is made up of a team of certified professional therapists in Hong Kong who offer their services to adults and adolescents.

Therapists that already work with Maple Tree include co-founders, Jacquelyn Tryde, Casey McGrath, Simon Westcott, and Dickie Mok. To learn more visit https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/hong-kong/counsellors/

Tryde provides cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based psychotherapy, and emotion-focused therapy (EFT). McGrath offers CBT, schema and narrative therapy, and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT). Westcott provides CBT, psychodynamic therapy, and ACT. And Mok offers CBT, mindfulness-based cognitive therapy (MBCT), role-playing game therapy, and ACT.

In addition to the above, counsellors Nicola Shannon and Lianne Lim are now also part of the growing Maple Tree Counselling team. Nicola Shannon specialises in therapy modalities such as CBT, psychodynamic psychotherapy, and internal family systems (IFS). Lianne Lim specialises in solution-focused brief therapy (SFBT), motivational interviewing, person-centred therapy, and behavioural therapy.

Shannon offers her services to both teenagers and adults who are struggling with uncertainty, a sense of disconnection, and lack of purpose. Her clients are typically those who suffer from depression, relationship and family difficulties, anxiety, or compulsive and addictive behaviours. By addressing past traumas and current challenges using an integrative framework, Shannon hopes to assist her clients in determining and overcoming those things that are preventing them from thriving. She was previously an early years educator and has worked with individual clients to help them comprehend how their unique roles are responsible for the successes and difficulties within the family structure. She has worked as a recovery facilitator and is a professional member of the British Psychological Society and the Australian Counselling Association. Her areas of focus are: teenage drug use prevention, substance use, codependency, addictive behaviours, imposter syndrome, burnout, and early childhood behaviour.

Lim works with clients with a wide range of backgrounds to help them develop insights and strategies for coping with their interpersonal and intrapersonal problems. She applies a person-centred approach to help them discover the best possible remedies for their daily struggles and major life changes. She provides couples’ counselling, where she assists couples in managing conflicts that result from separation, parenting, and life events. Originally from Taiwan, Lim has lived, studied, and worked in several countries. Before joining Maple Tree Counselling, she provided counselling services to NGOs and schools in Hong Kong. She is able to provide counselling in both English and Mandarin and is a professional member of the Hong Kong Professional Counselling Association and the Asian Professional Counselling & Psychology Association. Her areas of focus are: relationships and family dynamics, women's mental health, managing life transitions / adjustments, child loss, fertility issues, pregnancy, marriage conflict, and separation or co-parenting.

As previously announced, Maple Tree Counselling was established in Hong Kong, from the shared vision of a number of colleagues and friends who wanted to respond to the rising demand for mental health services and a genuine commitment to helping people. They have chosen the maple tree to symbolise the practice because of what it implies for a number of cultures, which is: strength, fertility, resilience, tolerance, protection, honour, and love. Maple Tree Counselling now operates in Hong Kong, Central Victoria (serving clients from Castlemaine, Kyenton, Daylesford) as well as in the heart of Melbourne.

Maple Tree Counselling’s unique mix of specialisations includes: addiction, men’s health, fertility, couple’s counselling, LGBTQ+, and games therapy. The therapists are from Hong Kong, Taiwan, the US, Australia, and Canada. With their Chinese, British, Eurasian, and American heritage, they provide therapy in English or Chinese. They are a diverse group of people ranging in age from early 30s to late 50s, and have had careers in media, publishing, law, finance, tech, and education prior to becoming counsellors.

Those who would like to know more about the counselling and therapy services provided can check out the Maple Tree Counselling website at https://www.mapletreecounselling.com/ or contact them through the telephone or via email.

