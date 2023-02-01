Global Digital Holography Market Is Expected to Reach $23.1 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rising need of digital holography for medical applications and propelling demand of holographic displays for advertising and events drive the growth of the global digital holography market. By type, the software segment accounted for the highest share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digital holography market was estimated at $5 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $23.1 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5 Billion Market Size in 2031 $23.1 Billion CAGR 16.7% No. of Pages in Report 319 Segments Covered Type, Application, Vertical and Region. Drivers Rising need of digital holography for medical applications Propelling demand of holographic displays for advertising and events. Restraints The high cost of digital holography products Opportunities Growing demand for holographic displays in automotive sector

Covid-19 scenario-

The economic impact has been significant. Companies operating in the digital holography market industry suffered a temporary slowdown due to a shortage of qualified professionals to develop digital holography market solutions, resulting in a decline in sales for the fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

Furthermore, while investments in the development of digital holography for the consumer electronics industry increased during the pandemic, demand for holographic displays is expected to increase post-pandemic.

The demand for new and creative products is projected to rise as the economy begins to recover. Companies are looking forward to investing in next-generation advanced electronics solutions utilizing new technologies, rather than just enhancing products using current state-of-the-art services.



The global digital holography market is analyzed across type, application, vertical and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.



By type, the software segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering largest revenue of the global digital holography market, and is predicted to maintain its dominance by 2031.



By application, the digital holographic display segment contributed to nearly half of the global digital holography market share in 2021 and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. However, would display the fastest CAGR of 17.33% throughout the forecast period.



By vertical, the consumer electronics segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating highest of the global digital holography market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 17.77% during the forecast period.



By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global digital holography market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 17.62% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.



The key market players analyzed in the global digital holgraphy market report include Lyncee TEC SA, Holoxica Limited, EON Reality, Inc., Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI), Holotech Switzerland AG, Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics, Geola Digital Uab, Leia Inc., RealView Imaging and Ovizio imaging systems.



These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall digital holography market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current global digital holography market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the digital holography market.

The report includes the market share of key vendors and global digital holography market trends.

Digital Holography Market Key Segments:

Type

Hardware

Software

Application

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Digital Holographic Display

Holographic Telepresence

Vertical

Consumer Electronics

Others

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Healthcare

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

