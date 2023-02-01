PRESIDENT & CEO SHELTON J. HAYNES APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR AND GENERAL MANAGER OF SPORTSPARK FACILITY

/EIN News/ -- Roosevelt Island, NY, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes today announced the appointment of Joseph Natale as Director of Sportspark and Philip Flynn as General Manager of Sportspark at Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation.

“Joseph and Philip both bring their unique experience to RIOC, having been rising stars in their respective roles in the private and public sector,” said RIOC President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes. “Joe’s wealth of experience at Equinox has already paid dividends as he shares his transformative ideas to bring Sportspark to industry standards. Phil too brings to RIOC over a decade’s worth of experience at premier not-for-profits – giving him a unique advantage in navigating state government coupled with his astute background in programming.



"First, I'd like to thank RIOC President & CEO Mr. Shelton J. Haynes for the opportunity to be a part of RIOC and join such a motivated team,” stated Joseph Natale. “What excites me the most about overseeing the new and improved Sportspark is the ability to offer our members best-in-class programming, a high level of member service standards, and new amenities never seen at Sportspark. The member experience will be at the forefront of everything we do."



Natale is an 11-year veteran of the fitness industry, initially starting as a personal trainer and working his way up into management for nearly the past decade. Most recently, Natale held various roles at Equinox, including Assistant General Manager, General Manager, and Senior Manager of Personal Training. Natale’s ability to lead and develop teams, streamline operations, and create an exceptional member experience are all values RIOC seeks for the future of Sport spark. Natale holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management of Sports Industries from the University of New Haven and earned a number of certifications, including NASM-CPT and NSCA-CSCS.



General Manager Philip Flynn commented, "First and foremost, I want to thank RIOC and President & CEO Shelton J. Haynes for giving me the opportunity to help uplift Roosevelt Island in my new role. I am beyond excited for Sportspark to open and show off all the new upgrades to the residents of Roosevelt Island. My goal is to be another resource for the community with a strong focus on health and wellness at the center."



Flynn possesses over a decade’s worth of experience working in the not-for-profit sector. Flynn served as the Athletic Director for Sid Jacobson Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Roslyn, NY, the only full-service JCC on Long Island’s North Shore dedicated to serving every aspect of community wellness, regardless of age or ability. At the JCC, Flynn was charged with the development and implementation of all sports programs and activities. He promoted sports programming growth, safety, member satisfaction, and member retention through sports program participation and facility excellence. Flynn holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sports Management and a Masters' degree in Sports Management with a Minor in Economics and Sports Marketing from the State University of New York at Cortland. Flynn was a DIII athlete in both soccer and track while attending the State University of New York at Cortland.



About Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC):

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (RIOC) was created in 1984 by the State of New York as a public benefit corporation with a mission to plan, design, develop, operate, and maintain Roosevelt Island. With a focus on innovative and environmentally friendly solutions, RIOC is committed to providing services that enhance the island's residential community. RIOC manages the two-mile-long island's roads, parks, buildings, a sports facility, and public transportation, including the iconic aerial tramway. Additionally, RIOC operates a Public Safety Department that helps maintain a safe and secure environment for residents, employees, business owners, and visitors.

