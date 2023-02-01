Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Chief of Staff for Navalny, Leonid Volkov

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Leonid Volkov, Chief of Staff to Russian opposition politician and anti-corruption activist Aleksey Navalny today in Washington. She expressed the U.S. government’s support for Navalny’s freedom and concern about his health.

The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of democratic processes and respect for human rights, noting the Russian government’s unprecedented crackdown on freedom of expression and the political rights of its citizens. She commended Navalny’s bravery in speaking out against corruption, his resilience in the face of relentless harassment and a near-fatal poisoning, and his fortitude in enduring his unjustified imprisonment. The Deputy Secretary expressed support for Russians, both inside and outside of Russia, who continue to advocate for democratic processes, human rights, and an end to the Russian Government’s brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine.

The United States will continue to closely follow the Russian Government’s treatment of opposition politicians such as Aleksey Navalny and Vladimir Kara-Murza, as well as the hundreds of other political prisoners held by Russia, and will continue to call for their release.