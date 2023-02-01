Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on a range of issues critical to bilateral cooperation, regional security, and global developments. Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed gratitude for Algeria’s contributions to the resolution of regional conflicts, including Algeria’s support for urgent de-escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence, for UN efforts to advance an enduring and dignified resolution for Western Sahara, and for improving security in the Sahel. The Deputy Secretary recognized the global repercussions of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, and the importance of international support for the UN Charter principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the critical role of global efforts to combat trafficking in persons.