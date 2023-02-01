Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,837 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,402 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra on a range of issues critical to bilateral cooperation, regional security, and global developments.  Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed gratitude for Algeria’s contributions to the resolution of regional conflicts, including Algeria’s support for urgent de-escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence, for UN efforts to advance an enduring and dignified resolution for Western Sahara, and for improving security in the Sahel.  The Deputy Secretary recognized the global repercussions of Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified aggression, and the importance of international support for the UN Charter principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.  Deputy Secretary Sherman emphasized the critical role of global efforts to combat trafficking in persons.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Call with Algerian Foreign Minister Lamamra

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.