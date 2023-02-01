Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Peruvian Foreign Minister Gervasi

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with Peruvian Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi yesterday in Washington, DC. Deputy Secretary Sherman expressed U.S. support for Peru and President Boluarte, and her efforts to affirm Peru’s democracy, ensuring peace, stability, and the unity of the Peruvian people. Deputy Secretary Sherman encouraged the government to continue taking steps to hold those responsible for acts of violence accountable.

The United States is committed to helping Peru strengthen its democratic institutions and working with the Organization of American States, the Inter American Commission on Human Rights, and regional partners to protect human rights and support stability in Peru.