Shoreline protection order put in place

CANADA, February 1 - New coastal development in Prince Edward Island is prohibited until a coastal zone policy is developed.

The environmental protection order on shoreline development prohibits new development in the buffer zone and associated erosion control activities in the watercourse and/or wetland boundary.

“I am committed to finding a way forward to protect our coast while maintaining the natural look and feel of the shores we grew up with. Our new coastal development policy will be rooted in the best available science and local expertise, so our province is prepared to face the long-term impacts of climate change.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

As of December 1, 2022, permits related to new development in the buffer zone were stopped. Since the environmental protection order was signed, some permitting has begun based on the factors outlined in the order.

Some development is still allowed with a permit, including:

critical infrastructure repair and protection

repair to existing erosion control structures damaged by Hurricane Fiona

provincial or federal erosion control structures required for the protection of public infrastructure

projects which receive a provincial environmental impact assessment approval

The province is working with the School of Climate Change and Adaptation at UPEI to develop a new coastal zone policy. That work will include developing recommendations on a short-term policy to allow acceptable shoreline activity and remove the moratorium put in place until the long-term shoreline policy is finalized.

The long-term policy will include:

guidance on materials and techniques used by, and the credentials and training required for, installers;

different practices that may be required in unique areas (i.e., zoning based on different shoreline characteristics);

guidance on how nature-based solutions (i.e., living shoreline) can be integrated and encouraged;

clarity on the purpose of the buffer zone for different areas (i.e. in-shore vs. external shore);

analysis of the impact of the recommendations on the current projects by the provincial government and current policies and permitting process.

