Additional shelter beds have been added due to pending cold weather
CANADA, February 1 - The Department of Social Development and Housing is working with community partners to ensure Island residents have access to safe, warm shelter.
- The Department is working with shelter providers across the province to ensure all available beds are being utilized.
- Bedford MacDonald House will be operating overflow beds.
- Transportation supports will be in place to support clients of the Community outreach Centre and Park Street Emergency Shelter.
- Additional beds have been secured in the event the shelter beds are at capacity.
- Taxi services will be available to transport individuals as needed.
- Outreach Centre will be open 8-8 for clients to stay warm during the day
If you or someone you know needs emergency temporary shelter or to book a bed at Park Street Emergency Shelter or other emergency shelters in PEI, contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722.
