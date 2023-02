Additional shelter beds have been added due to pending cold weather

CANADA, February 1 - The Department of Social Development and Housing is working with community partners to ensure Island residents have access to safe, warm shelter.

The Department is working with shelter providers across the province to ensure all available beds are being utilized.

Bedford MacDonald House will be operating overflow beds.

Transportation supports will be in place to support clients of the Community outreach Centre and Park Street Emergency Shelter.

Additional beds have been secured in the event the shelter beds are at capacity.

Taxi services will be available to transport individuals as needed.

Outreach Centre will be open 8-8 for clients to stay warm during the day

If you or someone you know needs emergency temporary shelter or to book a bed at Park Street Emergency Shelter or other emergency shelters in PEI, contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722.

Media contact:

Alex Firth

Public Engagement Officer

Social Development and Housing

anfirth@gov.pe.ca