Candida auris, with fluconazole resistance, and Candida multiplex real-time PCR reagents now available
A suite of Candida reagents is now commercially available for use in clinical and research laboratories
Our new Candida reagents are compatible with most open channel systems, and can help optimize underutilized molecular lab equipment while answering the call for innovative antifungal diagnostics.”BOTHELL, WA, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELITechGroup MDx LLC (EGMDx) announced the release of their Candida family of products, including reagents for C. auris detection, with fluconazole resistance, and a multiplex of Candida pathogens. This new suite of real-time PCR products includes analyte specific reagents (ASR) and research use only (RUO) materials that can be used in clinical and research laboratories.
The newest additions to the EGMDx product portfolio include:
• DSQ Alert™ Candida auris primer and probe ASRs*, for specific detection of C. auris
• MGB Alert® Candida auris with fluconazole resistance RUO** Detection Reagent
• MGB Alert® Candida species with C. auris RUO Detection Reagent, for detection and discrimination of seven Candida species in a multiplex format
EGMDx accelerated the launch of their Candida product family in response to a recent publication from the World Health Organization, the 2022 WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List to Guide Research, Development And Public Health Action. The publication urges detection and surveillance for Candida pathogens and antifungal resistance.
C. auris, C. albicans, C. glabrata (Nakaseomyces glabrata), C. krusei (Pichia kudriavzevii), C. tropicalis, and C. parapsilosis are identified as priority pathogens by the WHO and are each detectable with these new reagents. Additionally, Aspergillus fumigatus, Mucorales, and Pneumocystis jirovecii are also listed as priority fungal pathogens and offered in the EGMDx portfolio. Notably, Cryptococcus neoformans is in development by the company’s research and development team. Once released, reagents for C. neoformans will round out the company's offerings to detect the four WHO Critical Priority Group pathogens: C. neoformans, C. auris, A. fumigatus, and C. albicans.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a marked increase in infections of antifungal-resistant C. auris and an overall increase in antifungal-resistant Candida, considered urgent and serious public health concerns, respectively. Up to 95% of all invasive Candida infections in the United States are caused by five species of Candida: C. albicans, C. glabrata, C. parapsilosis, C. tropicalis, and C. krusei. These five species and two additional targets, C. auris and C. dubliniensis are detectable using the new Candida species multiplex from EGMDx.
A dedicated molecular diagnostics manufacturer specializing in infectious diseases, EGMDx is an innovative company that realizes the need for flexibility and versatility to optimize lab infrastructure and capacity. The release of their Candida family of products has been anticipated by many hospital laboratories, including lab partners involved in developing the products. “Our new Candida reagents are compatible with most open channel systems, and can help optimize underutilized molecular lab equipment, while answering the call for innovative antifungal diagnostics,” said Scott Johnston, General Manager. Johnston added, “We’re proud to have an agile team that can quickly respond to clinical and public health needs.”
The company’s MGB Alert hybridization probe products feature minor groove binder (MGB) probe technology which was originally invented by ELITechGroup and is now widely used throughout the clinical lab industry. Likewise, the company’s new duplex stabilizing quencher (DSQ) chemistry is now offered in their new DSQ Alert hydrolysis probe reagents. DSQ probes feature enhanced signal-to-noise fluorescence and DNA duplex stability, offered as the next evolutionary step in MGB probe chemistry. EGMDx reagents are compatible with the company’s proprietary ELITe BeGenius® automated sample to result platform, and on most open channel instrument systems.
*Analyte Specific Reagent. Analytical and performance characteristics are not established.
**For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.
About ELITechGroup MDx LLC
ELITechGroup MDx LLC serves the needs of clinical and research laboratories alike, offering an extensive range of molecular diagnostics products, including the fully automated sample-to-result ELITe BeGenius® and ELITe InGenius® instruments and a growing menu of infectious disease tests and reagents featuring innovative chemistries to optimize sensitivity and specificity. MGB Alert products utilize the original minor groove binder probe technology and offer the flexibility of PCR-based detection or melt curve analysis. DSQ Alert products feature the duplex stabilizing quencher, the latest evolution of hydrolysis probe-based real-time PCR. Other proprietary chemistries designed for optimum product performance include the original azo dye Eclipse® Dark Quencher, AquaPhluor® fluorescent dyes, and nucleotide Superbases™.
