StoneCo Sells Stake in Banco Inter

/EIN News/ -- GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneCo Ltd. (Nasdaq: STNE) (“Stone” or the “Company”) announces today that it has sold 16.8 million shares of Banco Inter, representing the totality of StoneCo's stake in the company. The shares were sold at a price of R$12.96, equivalent to R$218 million.



The movement follows Stone’s goal to focus on the core operation of Financial Services and Software. During the second quarter of 2022 Stone had already announced a partial sale equivalent to 21.5% of the shares it held at Banco Inter through the cash-out option offered in Inter’s corporate restructuring.

About StoneCo

StoneCo is a leading provider of financial technology and software solutions that empower merchants to conduct commerce seamlessly across multiple channels and help them grow their businesses.

