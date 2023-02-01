Submit Release
TRREB to Release January Market Statistics and Related Commentary on Friday, February 3rd

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB) will release January 2023 market statistics on Friday, February 3rd at 5:00 a.m. EST.

TRREB’s news release will highlight market trends and provide commentary on the following:

  • How the GTA housing market continues to be impacted by higher borrowing costs, strong population growth and tight labour market conditions.

  • How sales and price trends observed in the fall and winter of 2022 continued into January of 2023.

  • Commentary on government policies pointed at the housing market and particularly the lack of housing supply.

TRREB spokespeople including President Paul Baron and Chief Market Analyst Jason Mercer, will be available on Friday, February 3rd for interviews.

Media Inquiries:
Genevieve Grant, Manager, Public Affairs genevieve.grant@trreb.ca 416-443-8159

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board is Canada’s largest real estate board with more than 70,000 residential and commercial professionals connecting people, property and communities.

