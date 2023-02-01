Superstratum and AirAnswers® Team-Up in the Fight Against Sick Building Syndrome

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirAnswers® has announced a new partnership today with Superstratum. Both companies join forces to identify and alleviate indoor mycotoxins and molds that can contribute to symptoms associated with sick building syndrome. Sick building syndrome and other health issues could potentially be caused by molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses in indoor spaces. AirAnswers® is the only commercially available air sampling system that detects, identifies, and measures all biological particles including molds, mycotoxins, viruses, and allergens, down to 0.1 microns in size. AirAnswers® revolutionary technology provides users with the capability to assess and to monitor indoor spaces for the presence of biological contaminants. By identifying the indoor airborne contaminants with AirAnswers®, Superstratum provides unique, patented, protocols and products to remove mycotoxins and molds from their indoor spaces.



“Mycotoxins and other unseen pathogens have been affecting health and often being written off as “phantom illness”. Superstratum products are designed to address the causes of sick building syndrome, providing long term protection, so that you can live in healthy environments,” said Seth Jones, CEO of Superstratum.

“Our partnership with Superstratum is a major step forward in our Air Quality Program that emphasizes Assessment-Remediation-Monitoring as the way to ensure healthier environments,” said Jim Koziarz, CEO of AirAnswers. “Partnerships like this are game changers in the indoor air quality market and I’m looking forward to a very successful collaboration with Superstratum.”

To learn more about this partnership, contact: Katie Gragg, Marketing Manager at AirAnswers® 866-539-4253, kgragg@airanswers.com

About S uperstratum :

The Spring Bayou Co. (SBC) owns the Superstratum brand and products and focuses on products that address sick building syndrome. Spring Bayou was founded in 2020, based out of Nashville, TN. Superstratum offers products to professional remediators and consumers alike, solving mold and mycotoxin issues within buildings. Superstratum is the first brand to provide mycotoxin products to the $200B remediation industry, outwardly recognizing and providing building solutions to those suffering from sick building syndrome. www.superstratum.co

About AirAnswers, Inc:

Based in North Chicago, Illinois, AirAnswers® is the only company providing specific airborne biological contaminant detection for indoor air quality companies and experts. AirAnswers’ highly sensitive patented technology collects and measures biological agents in the air, including molds, mycotoxins, allergens, and viruses down to the 0.1 microns in size. Developed in collaboration with institutions including Johns Hopkins University, The University of Chicago, Harvard University, and Argonne National Laboratory, the AirAnswers mission is to deliver personalized prevention and management solutions to improve health and happiness by transforming indoor environments everywhere. AirAnswers has an extensive portfolio of patents and publications in peer-reviewed literature. www.airanswers.com