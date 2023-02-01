Submit Release
Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

/EIN News/ -- RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) announces its Board of Directors today declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, which equates to an annualized dividend of $2.00 per share. This quarterly dividend is payable on March 14, 2023 to all holders of record as of February 21, 2023.

The Board also declared a cash dividend of $21.5625 per share of the Company’s 8 5/8% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2023 which is the next regularly scheduled dividend payment date, to all holders of record as of February 15, 2023.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact:  Brendan Maiorana
  Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
  brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com 
  919-872-4924


