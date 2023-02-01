Submit Release
SiTime Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation, (Nasdaq: SITM), the precision timing company, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60.8 million, a 19.7% decrease from the $75.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $283.6 million, a 29.6% increase from the $218.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2021.

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Results

In the fourth quarter of 2022, GAAP gross margins were $37.8 million, or 62.1% of revenue, GAAP operating expenses were $43.5 million, or 71.5% of revenue, GAAP loss from operations was $5.7 million, or 9.4% of revenue and GAAP net loss was $1.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share. 

For the year ended 2022, gross margins were $183.0 million, or 64.5% of revenue, operating expenses were $166.8 million or 58.8% of revenue, GAAP income from operations was $16.1 million, or 5.7% of revenue and net income was $23.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share.

Total cash and cash equivalents were $34.6 million and short-term investments were $529.5 million on December 31, 2022.

Non-GAAP Results

This press release and its attachments include certain non-GAAP supplemental performance measures. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $38.4 million, or 63.1% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $28.2 million, or 46.3% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $10.2 million, or 16.8% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $14.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share.

For the fiscal year 2022, non-GAAP gross margins were $184.9 million, or 65.2% of revenue, non-GAAP operating expenses were $109.1 million, or 38.5% of revenue, non-GAAP income from operations was $75.8 million, or 26.7% of revenue and non-GAAP net income was $82.9 million, or $3.66 per diluted share.

The reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is provided in the financial statements portion of this release.

SiTime believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to SiTime’s financial condition and results of operations. SiTime believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into SiTime’s ongoing performance and core operational activities and has chosen to provide these measures for more consistent and meaningful comparison between periods. These measures should only be used to evaluate SiTime’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results exclude the effect of stock-based compensation and related payroll taxes.

Inducement Plan Grants

SiTime granted restricted stock unit awards (“RSUs”) on January 31, 2023 that were approved by the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors under SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, as a material inducement to employment to 9 newly hired non-executive individuals globally. The RSUs were approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The inducement grants consisted of an aggregate of 24,555 RSUs. For 10,741 of the RSUs one-fourth of the RSUs will vest on the first February 20, May 20, August 20, or November 20 falling in the one-year anniversary quarter of the applicable vesting start date, and then 1/16th of the RSUs vest in equal quarterly installments on each February 20, May 20, August 20, and November 20, thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. For 13,814 of the RSUs 1/3rd of the RSUs will vest February 20, 2024 and then 1/12th of the RSUs will vest in equal quarterly installments on each May 20, August 20, November 20, and February 20 thereafter, subject to each such employee’s continued service on each vesting date. The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and SiTime’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan.

Conference Call

SiTime will broadcast its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results conference call today, February 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). To join the conference call via phone, participants are required to complete the following registration form to receive a dial-in number and dedicated PIN for accessing the conference call. The conference call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the investor relations section of the SiTime website at investor.sitime.com. Please access the website at least a few minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. An archived webcast replay of the call will be available on the website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a leading provider of precision timing solutions to the global electronics industry. Our precision timing solutions are the heartbeat of our customers’ electronic systems. They solve complex timing problems and enable industry-leading electronics products. We provide precision timing solutions that deliver extremely accurate, high performance timing that can withstand severe environmental conditions such as shock, vibration, rapid changes in temperature and other conditions. Our solutions have been designed into over 300 applications across our target markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and mobile, IoT and consumer. For more information, visit https://www.sitime.com/.

SiTime Corporation  
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)  
             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2022		  
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Revenue   $ 60,840     $ 283,605  
Cost of revenue     23,080       100,643  
Gross profit     37,760       182,962  
Operating expenses:            
Research and development     23,798       90,288  
Selling, general and administrative     19,693       76,532  
Total operating expenses     43,491       166,820  
Income (loss) from operations     (5,731 )     16,142  
Interest income     3,996       7,291  
Other income (expense)     167       (97 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (1,568 )     23,336  
Income tax benefit (expense)     41       (82 )
Net income (loss)   $ (1,527 )   $ 23,254  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders and comprehensive income   $ (1,527 )   $ 23,254  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic   $ (0.07 )   $ 1.09  
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ 1.03  
Weighted-average shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share     21,544       21,245  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share     21,544       22,664  


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjustments		  
   
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2022 		 
    (in thousands, except per share data)  
Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit and margin to non-GAAP            
Revenue   $ 60,840     $ 283,605  
GAAP gross profit     37,760       182,962  
GAAP gross margin     62.1 %     64.5 %
Stock-based compensation and related taxes     633       1,982  
Non-GAAP gross profit   $ 38,393     $ 184,944  
Non-GAAP gross margin     63.1 %     65.2 %
             
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP            
GAAP research and development expenses     23,798       90,288  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes     (7,201 )     (26,383 )
Non-GAAP research and development expenses   $ 16,597     $ 63,905  
             
GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses     19,693       76,532  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes     (8,106 )     (31,301 )
Non-GAAP sales, general and administrative expenses   $ 11,587     $ 45,231  
Total Non-GAAP operating expenses   $ 28,184     $ 109,136  
             
Reconciliation of GAAP income (loss) from operations to non-GAAP income from operations            
GAAP income (loss) from operations   $ (5,731 )   $ 16,142  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes     15,940       59,666  
Non-GAAP income from operations   $ 10,209     $ 75,808  
Non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue     16.8 %     26.7 %
             
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income            
GAAP net income (loss)   $ (1,527 )   $ 23,254  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes     15,940       59,666  
Non-GAAP net income   $ 14,413     $ 82,920  
Weighted-average shares used to compute diluted net income per share     22,524       22,664  
             
Stock-based compensation and related taxes            
Stock-based compensation   $ 15,623     $ 57,416  
Stock-based compensation related taxes     317       2,250  
Stock-based compensation and related taxes   $ 15,940     $ 59,666  
             
GAAP net income (loss) per share diluted   $ (0.07 )   $ 1.03  
Non-GAAP adjustments detailed above     0.71       2.63  
Non-GAAP net income per share diluted   $ 0.64     $ 3.66  


SiTime Corporation
Unaudited GAAP Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets		  
             
    As of  
    December 31,
2022		     December 31,
2021		  
    (in thousands)  
Assets:            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 34,603     $ 559,461  
Short-term investments in held-to-maturity securities     529,494        
Accounts receivable, net     41,229       38,376  
Inventories     57,650       23,630  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     6,091       4,476  
Total current assets     669,067       625,943  
Property and equipment, net     58,772       37,902  
Intangible assets, net     5,205       5,977  
Right-of-use assets, net     10,848       8,194  
Other assets     6,724       193  
Total assets   $ 750,616     $ 678,209  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable   $ 14,881     $ 13,103  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities     18,913       24,282  
Total current liabilities     33,794       37,385  
Lease liabilities     8,149       6,398  
Other non-current liabilities     193       1,929  
Total liabilities     42,136       45,712  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock     2       2  
Additional paid-in capital     716,343       663,614  
Accumulated deficit     (7,865 )     (31,119 )
Total stockholders’ equity     708,480       632,497  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 750,616     $ 678,209  


Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
1-949-224-3874 | 1-214-272-0070
sheltonir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Art Chadwick
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


Primary Logo

