Hawkins, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and nine months ended January 1, 2023, its third quarter of fiscal 2023.



Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Highlights:

Record third quarter performance for the following metrics – sales, gross profit, operating income, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), and operating cash flow.

Sales of $219.2 million, a 17% year-over-year increase, led by the Water Treatment group with sales growth of 38% over the same quarter in the prior year.

Gross profit of $36.3 million, a 7% increase over the prior year, contributing to operating income of $15.3 million, a 7% year-over-year increase.

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.51, 6% higher than the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $23.8 million, a 10% increase over the same period of the prior year.

Operating cash flow of $25.7 million, a portion of which was used to pay down $10.0 million on our revolving line of credit, reducing our leverage ratio to 1.14x EBITDA.

Year-to-date EPS of $2.31, a 19% year-over-year increase.

Once again named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies.

Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

“We are pleased with our third-quarter results as we again achieved strong year-over-year revenue and gross profit growth as our team continued to navigate supply challenges exceptionally well. Our Industrial and Water Treatment groups continued to execute, with both achieving double-digit revenue growth. Our Health and Nutrition group slowed as expected, with sales declining 1% from last year. We expect continued softness in this segment through the fourth quarter. Our trailing twelve-month revenue grew to $930 million.”

Mr. Hawkins continued, “Gross profit was again negatively impacted by continued rising material costs as we recorded a charge of $3.7 million for LIFO expense in the quarter, and a year-to-date LIFO charge of $12.7 million. Even with this large LIFO expense, our year-to-date gross profit is $129.4 million, 17% higher than a year ago. We have continued to make significant investments to support our future growth, with $32.3 million in capital expenditures so far this year, but our operating cash flow of $44.5 million has far exceeded those expenditures. As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect continued improvement in operating cash flow which will support reduction of our debt.”

Third Quarter Financial Highlights:

NET INCOME

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 of $10.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share.

REVENUE

Sales were $219.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of $32.1 million, or 17%, from sales of $187.1 million in the same period a year ago, driven primarily by increased selling prices. Industrial segment sales increased $13.8 million, or 14%, to $114.4 million for the current quarter, from $100.6 million in the same period a year ago. The increase in Industrial segment sales was driven by increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials. Water Treatment segment sales increased $18.7 million, or 38%, to $68.5 million for the current quarter, from $49.8 million in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased selling prices on many of our products driven by higher costs on many of our raw materials, added sales from acquired businesses and increased sales of our products. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased $0.5 million, or 1%, to $36.2 million for the current quarter, from $36.7 million in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment sales decreased as increased sales of our manufactured products were more than offset by a decrease in sales of our specialty distributed products.

GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased $2.4 million, or 7%, to $36.3 million, or 17% of sales, for the current quarter, from $33.9 million, or 18% of sales, in the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.7 million due primarily to rising raw material costs. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $2.9 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $0.7 million, or 5%, to $16.0 million, or 14% of sales, for the current quarter, from $15.3 million, or 15% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales as well as improved unit margins on many of our products. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $2.2 million, or 20%, to $13.3 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $11.1 million, or 22% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Water Treatment segment gross profit increased as a result of increased sales, partially offset by the unfavorable year-over-year impact of the increased LIFO reserve. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.5 million, or 7%, to $7.0 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.5 million, or 21% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Health and Nutrition segment gross profit decreased as a result of decreased sales.

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.3 million to $21.0 million, or 10% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $19.7 million, or 11% of sales, in the same period a year ago. Expenses increased primarily due to the added costs from the acquired businesses in our Water Treatment segment.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of adjusted EBITDA is presented below. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended January 1, 2023 was $23.8 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 10%, from $21.7 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

INCOME TAXES

Our effective income tax rate was 24% for the current quarter, compared to 27% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate decreased from the prior year due to favorable tax provision adjustments recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

BALANCE SHEET

During the third quarter we had a modest reduction in our working capital. Working capital is still up from year end largely as a result of our usual buildup of raw material inventory as we typically bring in large volumes of certain raw materials on barges through the summer and fall months, as well as raw material price increases in the first nine months of fiscal 2023. Accounts receivable came down slightly in the third quarter, but is up from year end due to our revenue growth in the first three quarters. During the third quarter we reduced our debt by $10.0 million. We now have total outstanding debt of $131 million, which is 1.14x our trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, down from 1.25x at the end of fiscal 2022.

About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends, and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 51 facilities in 25 states. Hawkins, Inc. generated $775 million of revenue in fiscal 2022 and has approximately 800 employees.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.





Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Nine months ended (In thousands) January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 Net Income (GAAP) $ 10,733 $ 10,204 $ 48,428 $ 40,965 Interest expense, net 1,546 317 3,858 995 Income tax expense 3,453 3,870 16,637 14,573 Amortization of intangibles 1,741 1,572 5,247 4,704 Depreciation expense 5,261 4,398 15,126 13,155 Non-cash compensation expense 1,084 1,046 2,764 2,707 Non-recurring acquisition expenses — 285 — 296 Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,818 $ 21,692 $ 92,060 $ 77,395







HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended January 01,

2023 December 26,

2021 January 01,

2023 December 26,

2021 Sales $ 219,218 $ 187,050 $ 706,953 $ 551,568 Cost of sales (182,947 ) (153,110 ) (577,559 ) (441,367 ) Gross profit 36,271 33,940 129,394 110,201 Selling, general and administrative expenses (21,004 ) (19,681 ) (59,727 ) (54,216 ) Operating income 15,267 14,259 69,667 55,985 Interest expense, net (1,546 ) (317 ) (3,858 ) (995 ) Other income (expense) 465 132 (744 ) 548 Income before income taxes 14,186 14,074 65,065 55,538 Income tax expense (3,453 ) (3,870 ) (16,637 ) (14,573 ) Net income $ 10,733 $ 10,204 $ 48,428 $ 40,965 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,818,347 20,885,232 20,847,285 20,968,692 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 20,974,264 21,054,603 21,004,849 21,142,515 Basic earnings per share $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 2.32 $ 1.95 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.51 $ 0.48 $ 2.31 $ 1.94 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.1400 $ 0.1300 $ 0.4200 $ 0.3825







HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

January 1,

2023 April 3,

2022 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,146 $ 3,496 Trade accounts receivables, net 125,471 122,826 Inventories 101,581 94,985 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,050 6,431 Total current assets 240,248 227,738 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 333,781 304,055 Less accumulated depreciation 155,406 142,209 Net property, plant, and equipment 178,375 161,846 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 10,551 10,606 Goodwill 77,401 77,401 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 74,946 80,193 Deferred compensation plan asset 6,987 6,783 Other 5,496 2,761 Total other assets 175,381 177,744 Total assets $ 594,004 $ 567,328 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 50,573 $ 66,693 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 16,320 19,034 Income tax payable 1,801 39 Current portion of long-term debt 9,913 9,913 Short-term lease liability 1,689 1,657 Other current liabilities 4,584 4,130 Total current liabilities 84,880 101,466 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 120,710 115,644 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 9,082 9,143 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 4,004 4,276 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 24,297 23,422 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 8,384 8,402 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,487 2,374 Total liabilities 252,844 264,727 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,850,454 and 20,889,777

shares issued and outstanding as of January 1, 2023 and April 3, 2022, respectively 209 209 Additional paid-in capital 43,388 46,717 Retained earnings 293,969 254,384 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,594 1,291 Total shareholders’ equity 341,160 302,601 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 594,004 $ 567,328







HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended January 1,

2023 December 26,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 48,428 $ 40,965 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 20,373 17,859 Operating leases 1,442 1,416 Loss (Gain) on deferred compensation assets 744 (548 ) Stock compensation expense 2,764 2,707 Other 225 379 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables (2,336 ) (10,847 ) Inventories (6,596 ) (12,311 ) Accounts payable (16,231 ) 6,094 Accrued liabilities (3,652 ) (1,589 ) Lease liabilities (1,453 ) (1,431 ) Income taxes 1,762 (635 ) Other (929 ) (3,350 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 44,541 38,709 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (32,307 ) (15,700 ) Acquisitions — (2,575 ) Other 352 230 Net cash used in investing activities (31,955 ) (18,045 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (8,843 ) (8,101 ) New shares issued 2,014 889 Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld (1,550 ) (1,467 ) Shares repurchased (6,557 ) (8,545 ) Payments on revolving loan (40,000 ) (15,000 ) Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings 45,000 32,000 Net cash used in financing activities (9,936 ) (224 ) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,650 20,440 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,496 2,998 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 6,146 $ 23,438 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 14,847 $ 15,208 Cash paid for interest $ 3,345 $ 746 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 3,844 $ 1,018







HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Industrial Water

Treatment Health and

Nutrition Total Three months ended January 1, 2023: Sales $ 114,436 $ 68,549 $ 36,233 $ 219,218 Gross profit 15,994 13,268 7,009 36,271 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 7,978 9,003 4,023 21,004 Operating income 8,016 4,265 2,986 15,267 Three months ended December 26, 2021: Sales $ 100,554 $ 49,756 $ 36,740 $ 187,050 Gross profit 15,303 11,103 7,534 33,940 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 7,367 8,254 4,060 19,681 Operating income 7,936 2,849 3,474 14,259 Nine months ended January 1, 2023: Sales $ 353,085 $ 233,527 $ 120,341 $ 706,953 Gross profit 53,716 52,725 22,953 129,394 Selling, general and administrative expenses 21,254 26,786 11,687 59,727 Operating income 32,462 25,939 11,266 69,667 Nine months ended December 26, 2021: Sales $ 269,572 $ 168,105 $ 113,891 $ 551,568 Gross profit 42,121 44,855 23,225 110,201 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,064 22,721 11,431 54,216 Operating income 22,057 22,134 11,794 55,985





