Gen3 Marketing Successfully Integrates Agencies, Introduces a Singular Brand

/EIN News/ -- BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gen3 Marketing, the largest independent affiliate marketing agency in the world, today announced the consolidation of all its agencies under a single brand, aptly named Gen3 Marketing.

Through this consolidation, Gen3 Marketing will operate as a singular agency with a primary focus on the successful execution of affiliate partnerships and digital campaigns that leverage proprietary data and established relationships to achieve industry-leading results.

The strategic integration of five best-in-class agencies allows Gen3 Marketing to offer more comprehensive solutions while also broadening the agency's geographic footprint. The Gen3 Marketing brand will now include the teams, resources, and portfolios of the following agencies it had previously acquired:

OPM Pros

OPM Pros quickly became known for creating results-driven value for its partners through the power of strategy, relationships and innovation. OPM Pros has helped augment Gen3 Marketing's capabilities with an award-winning reputation and experienced leadership.

AffiliateManager.com

AffiliateManager.com has been helping companies compete with effective affiliate marketing programs since 2002. The integration sharpens Gen3's business-to-business focus while offering proprietary tools for smaller clients.

Optimus-pm

For more than 10 years, Optimus-pm has been an industry-leading affiliate marketing agency with an unparalleled reputation for delivering cost-effective results. Based in the UK, Optimus-pm injects global experience into Gen3 Marketing and bolsters its international roster.

OAK Digital

Founded in 2015 in New York City, OAK Digital brings seasoned management, a global workforce and content partnership expertise to Gen3. The integration provides Gen3 with innovative approaches to affiliate content strategies that deliver measurable results.

The agency consolidation will include Gen3 Marketing's first-ever dedicated Premium Content team, which employs a hybrid affiliate/PR approach to powerfully transform clients' businesses by driving incremental awareness and growth. This team sits side by side with the agency's expert SEO, PPC, Display and Social teams, allowing for a comprehensive integrated marketing solution for those clients in need of these services.

"Ever since our inception, we have endeavored to deliver cost-effective strategies that exceed the marketing and growth objectives of our clients," says Gen3 Chief Operating Officer, Sam Leone. "As a leading international agency, this brand consolidation unifies the way we deliver service and provides our clients with more resources, data, reach and capability."

Founded in 2007, Gen3 Marketing has earned more than 40 industry awards by delivering streamlined, customized affiliate marketing programs that consistently generate industry-leading ROI for clients in any vertical around the world.

The agency, who works with some of the fastest-growing online brands, recently executed successful campaigns for GNC, Carhartt, Fender Guitars and Fresh Direct.

"While Gen3 Marketing has consolidated under one single brand, one thing will remain the same: the agency will continue to focus all of its resources to achieve powerful results for clients and strategically transform data into outcomes," explains Co-CEOs Mike Tabasso & Andy Cantos.

For any further questions regarding this news, please contact Gen3 Marketing at info@gen3marketing.com or visit www.gen3marketing.com.

About Gen3 Marketing

Gen3 Marketing was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, with established agency hubs in Santa Barbara, California, Canada and the UK.

Gen3 Marketing employs over 200 people on six continents and manages over 500 affiliate programs across all verticals. The agency recently won Agency of the Year at Rakuten's 2022 Golden Link Awards, as well as Agency of the Year at CJU22 as part of the 2022 CJ Excellence Awards.

Contact Information:

Amit Khera

Head of Marketing

akhera@gen3marketing.com

(917) 4078599



Related Images











Image 1: Gen3 Marketing logo





Gen3 Marketing logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment