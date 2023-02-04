The Beljanski Foundation Examines the Whole Paradigm of the 'War on Cancer' and Possible Misgivings

Sylvie Beljanski

The Beljanski Foundation received the Candid Gold Seal of Transparency 4 years in a row from GuideStar, a new direction for the future of cancer research.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Created in 2000, “World Cancer Day” is held every February 4th. For over twenty years, and with the support of the United Nations, the World Health Organization, and other UN agencies, this global initiative has been raising worldwide awareness of cancer diagnosis and treatments. It is regarded as a great success. Yet, according to the American Cancer Society, the burden of cancer incidence and mortality keeps rapidly growing worldwide, and more and more people are now looking at the whole paradigm of the "war on cancer", since launched in 1970 by President Nixon, as misguided.

“An aging population, combined with increased pollution, and global access to weapons of mass destruction in the form of pre-packaged foods and sugary drinks, have created the “perfect cancer storm.” And we are exporting the model worldwide. No wonder the number of cancer keeps growing! We have to rethink entirely the way we look at cancer,” says Sylvie Beljanski, founder of the Beljanski Foundation Inc., a New York-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose overall mission is to fund a holistic approach to cancer research. The Beljanski Foundation has just received for the fourth year in a row the Candid Gold Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. This award is given only to those non-profits displaying the highest level of transparency with financial reports, board governance, and community engagement.

Sylvie Beljanski hopes the award will help gather significant support for research but re-directed to a holistic approach. "Synthetic molecules are great for pharmaceutical companies’ bottom lines because they are patentable. But if the pharmaceutical companies' quest for innovation is driven by intellectual property rights, they may fail in the war on cancer. This approach possibly prevents most scientists from looking in the right places to treat cancer.” Indeed, recent publications resulting from the Beljanski Foundation’s research programs on cancer stem cells (responsible for metastasis), and partnerships with numerous academic institutions, could very well signal a new direction for the future of cancer research.

To learn more about the Beljanski Foundation and its mission to cure cancer the natural way, visit their website www.beljanski.org.