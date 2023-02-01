February kicks off Insurance Careers Month

Jefferson City, Mo. – In February, the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) celebrates Insurance Careers Month to emphasize the variety of job opportunities available in the insurance industry.

“We welcome any incoming professionals to the industry and I encourage more people to consider a career in insurance as we strengthen and grow our diverse workforce,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of DCI and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). “Insurance plays an important role in our society by helping individuals, families and businesses recover after experiencing loss. To enhance these efforts, it is imperative that we continue to recruit and retain highly-skilled and talented team members.”

As part of observing Insurance Careers Month, in early February DCI will be participating in three college career fairs for students to attend:

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the MoCareers website to learn more about current open positions within the department.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.