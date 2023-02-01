Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,441 in the last 365 days.

CAST introduces first-of-a-kind automated green software insights capability

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and PARIS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today CAST announced the release of Green Software Insights, a first-of-a-kind technology that automatically analyzes application source code for green impact, giving organizations a holistic understanding of opportunities to reduce software energy consumption.

Available directly in CAST Highlight, a software intelligence product for rapid insights across application portfolios, the capability can pinpoint where and how the software source code can be changed to make it more sustainable.

The release couldn’t be timelier, as data center greenhouse emissions are on par with the entire airline industry, according to the Q1 2022 Green Software Foundation report.

Green software is emerging as a next logical step for global enterprise technology sustainability initiatives given that as much as 85% of carbon emissions generated by software applications can be impacted by design and development, according to Accenture’s “The green behind the cloud” report.

“For the first time, organizations can clearly measure the sustainability of custom-built applications, understand exactly how to modify them to reduce emissions, and continually demonstrate their environmental impact reduction,” said Vincent Delaroche, CAST founder and CEO. “Users are able to rapidly analyze portfolios of hundreds or thousands of applications to automatically prioritize key enhancement candidates with specific recommendations provided by CAST Highlight.”

Green Insights

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d2656163-c12f-44fd-9b63-87067be6712e

By plugging directly into source code repositories and analyzing applications in minutes, CAST Highlight identifies software code patterns or “green deficiencies” that waste resources and can be optimized with design and development changes. The outcome is lower energy expenditure and greenhouse gas emission with more economical, resilient, and efficient software.

As part of this launch, CAST will donate 10% of revenue from Green Software Insights to non-profit organizations supporting sustainability research and addressing human-caused global warming.

About CAST

CAST, the software intelligence leader, provides software that ‘understands’ multi-technology software systems and automatically derives insights about their inner workings–interactions between all its elements, transaction flows, data access paths, changes needed to move to cloud, open-source risks, green impact, ISO 5055 compliance, etc. It is used globally by thousands of digital leaders, helping them make smarter decisions, maintain and transform custom software with greater speed, and exert better ongoing control of the risks involved. Visit castsoftware.com.

Contact Stephanie Watkins at s.watkins@castsoftware.com.


Primary Logo

Green Insights capability

Screenshot of Green Insights

You just read:

CAST introduces first-of-a-kind automated green software insights capability

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.