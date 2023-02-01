Mason Fitzhugh and Alex Mayer on Bringing Community Together Through Media and Art

Mason Fitzhugh and Alex Mayer, Audio Engineers at Innervoice Media and Co-Founders of West Coast Modular Society, Interviewed by Adam Torres of Mission Matters Entertainment Podcast

/EIN News/ -- Beverly Hills, CA, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California-based sound experts and entrepreneurs Mason Fitzhugh and Alex Mayer, Audio Engineers at Innervoice Media and Co-Founders of West Coast Modular Society, were interviewed by leading LA-based podcaster Adam Torres of Mission Matters Entertainment Podcast on the topic of multimedia production.

Mason Fitzhugh and Alex Mayer’s mission is to make Innervoice Media a central hub in Northern California for creative individuals who want to network with people in their industries and create art together. Today on Mission Matters, the duo talks about how Innervoice Media and West Coast Modular Society are empowering art in communities.

Listen to the full podcast interview by Adam Torres with Mason Fitzhugh and Alex Mayer on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

How did Fitzhugh and Mayer’s creative journey begin, and how did Innervoice Media get started?

How does Innervoice Media cultivate a sense of community?

What services does it offer?

What kind of projects do Fitzhugh and Mayer work on?

How did the vision for West Coast Modular Society develop?

Advice for people who want to transform their ideas into reality

Upcoming plans for Innervoice Media and West Coast Modular Society

About the Podcast Guest

To learn more, visit innervoice.media or follow @westcoastmodularsociety on Instagram.

About the Mission Matters Podcast

Mission Matters is helping entrepreneurs share their narratives through a leading podcast platform.

