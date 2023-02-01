World Intelligent Transportation System Market Report 2022 with Technology Convergence for New and Ideal ITS Market Case Scenarios

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Intelligent Transportation System Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cities have grown in size and population exponentially over the years, and citizen demands have also evolved. Developed and developing economies are working toward implementing smart cities aimed at sustainable development to enhance citizen lives along with environmental and socioeconomic improvements.

Intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) are a significant component of urban planning and modernization projects. These systems integrate state-of-the-art communication, sensors, and digital technologies for advanced transportation safety and mobility. ITSs are integral to how cities plan their public service infrastructure.

Most importantly, several technologies, such as AI, 5G, and LiDAR, are coming together to enable applications and services that can impact how citizens travel and interact with parking, emergency, and other services provided to them by the city authorities.

Key questions this study will answer include:

What is the significance of ITS in today's smart city ecosystem?

What are the key technologies contributing to the growth of the ITS industry?

What are the convergence opportunities between communications, sensors, and information and communications technologies (ICT) in the ITS ecosystem?

Which companies are innovating in ITS technology?

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the ITS industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Intelligent Transportation Systems

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research

Research Methodology

Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Trend Analysis: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)

Goals Behind Implementing ITS

Emerging Trends in the ITS Market

Correlation Between Implementing ITS Goals and Emerging ITS Market Trends

Key Trends for ITS Adoption

ITS Communication Types

ITS Architecture

Standards and Regulations Impacting the ITS Industry

Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS

4. Technology Assessment: ITS

Key Communication Technologies for Managing ITS Data

Positioning Systems Help in Vehicle and Passenger Navigation and Traffic Insight Generation

NFC Provides Secure Confidential Information Exchange

DSRC Creates Direct Communication Network with Vehicles and Infrastructure

5G Reduces Latency and Improves the Overall Responsiveness of ITS

Communication Technologies for Better Traffic Safety in NYC

Positioning Systems and 5G Have the Highest Impact on ITS Trends

LiDAR and Radio and Detection Ranging (Radar) Enhance ITS Solutions

Infrared Sensors Support Traffic Light Control and Management Systems

RFID Sensors Prevent Unauthorized Vehicle Access and Aid Hassle-free Vehicle eTolling

Nonintrusive Radar Sensor Aids Traffic Light and Transportation System Management

LiDAR Paves the Way for Generating Three-dimensional (3D) Images of the Environment to Create Better Traffic Visibility

Velodyne's Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) Improves oad Safety in Helsinki ( Finland )

( ) LiDAR and Radar Sensors Are Highly Impactful in Driving the Concept of ITS and the Smart City Mission

Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS

AI Imparts Decision-making Capabilities to ITS and Individual Intelligent Elements within It

Cloud to Become the Platform on Which Most ITS Services Deploy, Interact, and Collaborate

Big Data Analytics Enables Real-time Analysis of Operational Data and Historic and Predictive Analysis

The Kapsch Intelligent Corridor Is One of the Most Advanced Test Beds for ITS Technologies Globally

Digital Technologies Enabling Real-time, Automated Decision Making in ITS

5. Technology Convergence for New and Ideal ITS Market Case Scenarios

Smart Parking Allocation System to Reduce Congestion and Emissions

Belgrade's Smart Parking System

Smart Parking System EVP Systems Employ Various Technologies to Help Emergency Services Respond Quicker

Transmax's EVP System in Australia

Intelligent Road Inspector and Weather Forecaster for Safe Road Navigation

Smart Vehicle Technology for Monitoring Hazardous Road Conditions

6. Companies to Action

Real-time Road Traffic Management System for Smart Cities

Centralized Platform for Traffic Detection and Control

Onboard Navigation Systems for Driver Assistance and Mapping Services

Smart V2I Communication for Efficient Transportation Applications

Above-ground Radar Sensor Enables Smooth Traffic Flow

Energy-efficient IoT Platform for Urban Mobility

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Interoperability

Growth Opportunity 2: Data Monetization

Growth Opportunity 3: Smart City Global Initiatives

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7yypa

