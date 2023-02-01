World Intelligent Transportation System Market Report 2022 with Technology Convergence for New and Ideal ITS Market Case Scenarios
Cities have grown in size and population exponentially over the years, and citizen demands have also evolved. Developed and developing economies are working toward implementing smart cities aimed at sustainable development to enhance citizen lives along with environmental and socioeconomic improvements.
Intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) are a significant component of urban planning and modernization projects. These systems integrate state-of-the-art communication, sensors, and digital technologies for advanced transportation safety and mobility. ITSs are integral to how cities plan their public service infrastructure.
Most importantly, several technologies, such as AI, 5G, and LiDAR, are coming together to enable applications and services that can impact how citizens travel and interact with parking, emergency, and other services provided to them by the city authorities.
Key questions this study will answer include:
- What is the significance of ITS in today's smart city ecosystem?
- What are the key technologies contributing to the growth of the ITS industry?
- What are the convergence opportunities between communications, sensors, and information and communications technologies (ICT) in the ITS ecosystem?
- Which companies are innovating in ITS technology?
- What are the emerging growth opportunities in the ITS industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Intelligent Transportation Systems
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Scope of the Technology and Innovation Research
- Research Methodology
- Research Process and Methodology
- Key Findings
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3. Trend Analysis: Intelligent Transportation System (ITS)
- Goals Behind Implementing ITS
- Emerging Trends in the ITS Market
- Correlation Between Implementing ITS Goals and Emerging ITS Market Trends
- Key Trends for ITS Adoption
- ITS Communication Types
- ITS Architecture
- Standards and Regulations Impacting the ITS Industry
- Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS
4. Technology Assessment: ITS
- Key Communication Technologies for Managing ITS Data
- Positioning Systems Help in Vehicle and Passenger Navigation and Traffic Insight Generation
- NFC Provides Secure Confidential Information Exchange
- DSRC Creates Direct Communication Network with Vehicles and Infrastructure
- 5G Reduces Latency and Improves the Overall Responsiveness of ITS
- Communication Technologies for Better Traffic Safety in NYC
- Positioning Systems and 5G Have the Highest Impact on ITS Trends
- LiDAR and Radio and Detection Ranging (Radar) Enhance ITS Solutions
- Infrared Sensors Support Traffic Light Control and Management Systems
- RFID Sensors Prevent Unauthorized Vehicle Access and Aid Hassle-free Vehicle eTolling
- Nonintrusive Radar Sensor Aids Traffic Light and Transportation System Management
- LiDAR Paves the Way for Generating Three-dimensional (3D) Images of the Environment to Create Better Traffic Visibility
- Velodyne's Intelligent Infrastructure Solution (IIS) Improves oad Safety in Helsinki (Finland)
- LiDAR and Radar Sensors Are Highly Impactful in Driving the Concept of ITS and the Smart City Mission
- Technologies Enabling and Managing ITS
- AI Imparts Decision-making Capabilities to ITS and Individual Intelligent Elements within It
- Cloud to Become the Platform on Which Most ITS Services Deploy, Interact, and Collaborate
- Big Data Analytics Enables Real-time Analysis of Operational Data and Historic and Predictive Analysis
- The Kapsch Intelligent Corridor Is One of the Most Advanced Test Beds for ITS Technologies Globally
- Digital Technologies Enabling Real-time, Automated Decision Making in ITS
5. Technology Convergence for New and Ideal ITS Market Case Scenarios
- Smart Parking Allocation System to Reduce Congestion and Emissions
- Belgrade's Smart Parking System
- EVP Systems Employ Various Technologies to Help Emergency Services Respond Quicker
- Transmax's EVP System in Australia
- Intelligent Road Inspector and Weather Forecaster for Safe Road Navigation
- Smart Vehicle Technology for Monitoring Hazardous Road Conditions
6. Companies to Action
- Real-time Road Traffic Management System for Smart Cities
- Centralized Platform for Traffic Detection and Control
- Onboard Navigation Systems for Driver Assistance and Mapping Services
- Smart V2I Communication for Efficient Transportation Applications
- Above-ground Radar Sensor Enables Smooth Traffic Flow
- Energy-efficient IoT Platform for Urban Mobility
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Interoperability
- Growth Opportunity 2: Data Monetization
- Growth Opportunity 3: Smart City Global Initiatives
8. Next Steps
