Spanish OTT and Pay TV IMarket Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV+

Atresmedia

Atresplayer Premium

Disney+

Euskatel

Facebook

HBO

MiTele Plus

MiTele/Mediaset

Movistar

Movistar+ Lite

Netflix

Orange

RTVE

SkyShowtime

Vodafone

YouTube

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027

SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, SkyShowtime, Movistar+ Lite, MiTele Plus, Atresplayer Premium

AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, MiTele/Mediaset; Atresmedia; RTVE

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027

Forecasts for Vodafone, Euskatel, Movistar, Orange

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

Total households (000)

TV households (000)

Fixed broadband households (000)

Smartphone subscribers (000)

Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

Fixed broadband HH/Total HH

Smartphone subs/Population

Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH

OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subs/TVHH

SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

SVOD homes/TVHH

SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH

SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

Movie rental transactions (000)

Total rental transactions (000)

TV download-to-own trans (000)

Movie download-to-own trans (000)

Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)

Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)

Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)

DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)

DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

