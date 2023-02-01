Submit Release
Spanish OTT and Pay TV IMarket Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain OTT and Pay TV Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Published in September 2022, this 15-page PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Prime Video
  • Apple TV+
  • Atresmedia
  • Atresplayer Premium
  • Disney+
  • Euskatel
  • Facebook
  • HBO
  • MiTele Plus
  • MiTele/Mediaset
  • Movistar
  • Movistar+ Lite
  • Netflix
  • Orange
  • RTVE
  • SkyShowtime
  • Vodafone
  • YouTube

OTT TV & Video Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: OTT TV & video revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Gross SVOD subscriptions versus SVOD subscribers for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: SVOD subscribers by operator for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
  • SVOD forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, HBO, SkyShowtime, Movistar+ Lite, MiTele Plus, Atresplayer Premium
  • AVOD forecasts for YouTube; Facebook, MiTele/Mediaset; Atresmedia; RTVE

Pay TV Insight: Commentary on the main players and developments

  • Chart: Breakdown of TV households by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV, free-to-air satellite TV, analog terrestrial, free-to-air DTT and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV revenues by platform (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Chart: Pay TV subscribers by operator (digital cable, analog cable, IPTV, pay satellite TV and pay DTT) for 2021, 2022 and 2027
  • Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
  • Forecasts for Vodafone, Euskatel, Movistar, Orange

Key Topics Covered:

Sample Table of Contents

Population (000)

  • Total households (000)
  • TV households (000)
  • Fixed broadband households (000)
  • Smartphone subscribers (000)
  • Tablet subscribers (000)

TV HH/Total HH

  • Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
  • Smartphone subs/Population
  • Tablet subs/Population

OTT TV & video fixed bb hh (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/Fixed band HH
  • OTT TV & video HH/TV HH

OTT TV & video smartphone subs (000)

  • OTT TV & video HH/smartphone subs

Gross OTT TV & video total (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

  • SVOD subs/TVHH
  • SVOD subs/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subs/Smartphone users

Net SVOD homes (000)

  • SVOD homes/TVHH
  • SVOD homes/Fixed broadband HH
  • SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes

TV rental transactions (000)

  • Movie rental transactions (000)
  • Total rental transactions (000)
  • TV download-to-own trans (000)
  • Movie download-to-own trans (000)
  • Total download-to-own trans (000)

Online advertising total (US$ mil.)

AVOD (US$ mil.)

  • Online TV rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Online movie rental revs (US$ mil.)
  • Online rental revenues (US$ mil.)
  • Download-to-own TV revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO movie revs (US$ mil.)
  • DTO video revenues (US$ mil.)
  • SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
  • OTT TV & video revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by an operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by an operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by an operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fmt6r-ott-and-pay?w=12



CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Spanish OTT and Pay TV IMarket Forecasts: OTT TV & Video Revenues by AVOD, TVOD, DTO and SVOD for 2021, 2022 and 2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


