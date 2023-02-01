Pivo for Real Estate Launches a Powerful Approach to Personal Branding, Marketing, and Property Sales
Award-Winning Smartphone Mount Offers Transformational DIY Solution For Real Estate Professionals Seeking Innovative Ways to Earn Attention and Grow Sales
Pivo offers an easy and affordable way to create better virtual tours in a day and age where 90% of property searches start online.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivo, Inc., a global leader of AI technology solutions for content creators, is quickly becoming the preferred solution for real estate professionals looking to develop their personal brand, market themselves, and increase property sales.
The award-winning Pivo Pod for real estate professionals is a hands-free smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that brings any commercial or residential space to life by providing 360° capturing, live streaming, and 3D touring. Pivo Pod creates a virtual, immersive experience that is easy to set up, affordable, and exciting to view.
“Our award-winning Pivo Pod is a game-changer when it comes to personal branding and marketing” states Jay Tsao, Director of Sales and Growth. “The Pivo Pod gives real estate professionals the power to brand themselves, express their personalities, share their expertise, and showcase their properties by providing dynamic, virtual presentations and walkthroughs.” Continued Tsao: “Pivo offers an easy and affordable way to create better virtual tours in a day and age where 90% of property searches start online.”
Using sophisticated motion-tracking technology, Pivo Pod is an important tool for any real estate professional who wants to brand themselves and their properties simultaneously.
Pivo provides a suite of powerful apps that enable users to create better DIY content for branding and promotional purposes that enhance social media and online visibility as the local domain expert, which can ultimately capture more leads and prospects.
Special Features for Real Estate Professionals Include:
• Easy DIY camera operation (no need to hire a camera crew or videographer)
• Easily create immersive and engaging branding content
• DIY apps for social media branding and visibility
• Increase client engagement with a simple live-streaming application
• Close deals remotely with virtual conferencing
• 360 capturing and high-quality 3D tours using a smartphone
• Create and customize digital indoor floorplans and 3D dollhouses of any property
• Simple to set up, easy to operate, and affordable
• Livestreaming app to save time conducting live previews and property showings
• Hands-free presentation allows user to conduct live virtual showings and easily interact with clients from the property
With the introduction of the Pivo Pod for real estate professionals, Pivo is quickly becoming the leading provider of motion-tracking smartphone mounts around the world.
