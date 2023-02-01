NEWS

LDAF Distributes Chicken Donated by Foster Farms to Food Banks Across Louisiana

January 9, 2023

January 9, 2023

Baton Rouge, La. – During the last few weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) transported 400,000 pounds of chicken donated by Foster Farms, which operates a poultry facility in Farmerville, La., to food banks throughout the state. At this time, all ten truckloads have been delivered to the various food banks.

“It’s a wonderful thing, and we were happy to help with the effort,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “Foster Farms has a history of donating, and we’re very grateful to them and everyone else involved, including Governor John Bel Edwards’ office and Mayor John Crow of Farmerville, for helping to provide meals to Louisiana families this winter.”

The donated chicken, along with fresh produce and nonperishable food items, will be dished out by Louisiana food banks through regular and mobile pantry distributions, agency partner pantries, and feeding sites.

“On behalf of Louisiana food banks, we’re thrilled to receive such a generous donation from Foster Farms,” said Pat Van Burkleo, executive director of Feeding Louisiana and a partner in this coordinated effort. “We are proud to be a driving force in the hunger relief efforts across Louisiana. This large donation of chicken is a welcomed gift that allows our food banks to offer more healthy protein to those in need.”

Individual food banks throughout the state will handle meal distribution in their regions. For more information, please contact them directly:

Broll of LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, DVM, at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank during one of the drop offs: https://vimeo.com/783735640