Home Care Association of America Urges Congress to Pass Veteran Home Care Legislation

Current regulations prohibit DAV funding of home care, even if less expensive. The Elizabeth Dole Act would give veterans a choice about where to receive care.

Our council, composed of home care organizations delivering care in veterans' homes, supports their choice to age at home. This bill ensures veterans, and their families have the resources they need.”
— Doug Robertson, Chair of HCAOA's Veterans Services Advisory Council
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, more than 20,000 veterans receive in-home care under the VA Community Care Network provided by more than 5,000 home care agencies. Under current regulations, the Department of Veteran Affairs is prohibited from funding home health and home care in a veterans’ home – even if it is upwards of 30% less expensive – due to an artificial spending cap. This has prevented countless veterans from receiving needed care in their own home.

The Elizabeth Dole Home and Community-Based Services for Veterans and Caregivers Act, recently introduced by Congresswoman Julia Brownley (D-CA) would remove this restriction, enabling more veterans to continue to receive care at home.

Doug Robertson, chair of HCAOA’s Veterans Services Council said that this bill would give veterans a real choice for where they want to receive care.

“It puts both options, in-home care and nursing home care on the same playing field and respects the preferences of the patient,” explained Robertson. “Our council, composed of home care organizations currently delivering care into the homes of veterans, is committed to supporting their choice to age at home. This bill ensures that veterans and their families have the resources they need. We applaud Congresswoman Brownley’s continuing support of veterans and urge Congress to pass this bill that symbolizes this country’s gratitude to our veterans.”

The bill would also make needed adjustments for better coordination between veteran home health benefits, create a central website where veterans can learn about the many in home care services available and requires routine reviews by the Department of veteran home care programs to determine any needed improvements.

The full text of the bill can be found here.

ABOUT HCAOA
Founded in 2002, the Home Care Association of America (HCAOA) is the unified voice of the home care industry, strengthening our members through advocacy, education, and research. We represent more than 4,200 agencies that employ more than 1 million caregivers across the United States.

Rachel Edwards
Home Care Association of America
+1 202-519-2965
email us here
