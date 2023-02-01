Submit Release
GP Transco Wins 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award

The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

/EIN News/ -- JOLIET, Ill., Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GP Transco has announced it has earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. The Top Workplaces program has a 15-year history of surveying more than 20 million employees and recognizing the top organizations across 60 markets for regional Top Workplaces awards.

GP Transco's mission states that "Through collaboration, integrity, and continuous innovation, our mission is to provide outstanding logistics services in a safe and efficient manner while being a leading workplace in our industry."

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the Top Workplaces USA survey. Winners of the Top Workplaces USA list are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"We are proud of this outstanding award," said Dominic Zastarskis, CEO of GP Transco. "It is a major goal of ours to be an outstanding place to work for our drivers, office staff, and maintenance professionals, and this award is a great recognition of the effort." 

About the Company:
GP Transco provides safe and reliable dry van freight transportation and logistics services to a diverse group of clients across the United States. As a Chicago Tribune Top Workplace and an EPA SmartWay Carrier Partner with over 500 trucks and over 700 trailers, the company utilizes advanced technologies and modern workflows in order to provide clients with industry-leading freight transportation solutions. 

To learn more about GP Transco, visit www.gptransco.com. You can learn more about working at GP Transco at https://www.gptransco.com/careers.

Contact Information:
James Paul
Marketing Manager
jimmy@gptransco.com
708-298-5424

