DOJ, DPI, DHS NTER Launch Targeted Violence Prevention Course

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of School Safety and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) have partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Intelligence and Analysis, National Threat Evaluation and Reporting (NTER) Office to provide an eLearning module for the public titled, “Foundations of Targeted Violence Prevention.” The goal of the course is to educate the public on threatening or potentially concerning behaviors and where to report them, providing an opportunity for intervention to prevent targeted violence from occurring.

Acts of targeted violence continue to impact the safety and security of our communities. These acts of targeted violence are not impulsive or irrational; rather the perpetrators of these incidents decide to commit violence and often undertake clear processes of planning and preparing in which threats or potentially concerning behaviors can be identified.

“Research has shown that bystanders or third parties can have a significant impact in preventing targeted violence,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to those at DOJ, DPI, and DHS involved in making this training module available nationwide.”

This eLearning module was primarily developed based on the research and guidance of federal homeland security partners, including research published by the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC). Two versions of the training were created as part of the project, one to be used nationally and one to be used in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin version includes specific resources for reporting threatening or potentially concerning behaviors in state. The Wisconsin version is housed on the DPI website and linked on the DOJ website. The national version will be housed on the DHS website.

The eLearning training module seeks to assist in preventing targeted violence by empowering community members to recognize threats or potentially concerning behaviors, understand what behaviors may be displayed by a person who is on a pathway to violence, learn where to report information of concern, and understand how the information reported will be used to keep our communities safe.