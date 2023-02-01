As alarming numbers show millions struggle to pay dental care, TuaPay revolutionizes how families access essential care
As millions of U.S. adults are unable to access basic dental care, TuaPay helps consumers with its embedded flexible, fixed payment Buy Now, Pay Later solution
TuaPay is also using this opportunity to shine a light on the fact that there are struggling families that haven’t been able to access dental coverage let alone think about proper healthcare.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tua Financial is helping increase awareness of two important dental healthcare programs taking place throughout the month of February: Gum Disease Awareness Month and National Children’s Dental Health Month. For those unaware, Gum Disease Awareness Month is a national awareness program initiated by the Institute for Advanced Laser Dentistry focused on raising awareness of gum disease, while National Children's Dental Health Month was launched by The American Dental Association to promote the benefits of good oral health to all children.
— Frank Monaco, COO and President, TuaPay
The goal of these programs is for children to develop good dental habits at an early age and for parents to remember to schedule regular dental visits to maintain healthy teeth and gums.
TuaPayTM has resolved to help millions of affected American families and children by partnering with dental offices across the country to provide an affordable, accessible, and life-enhancing fixed payment solution for one of life’s essential services.
“We generally don’t think about healthcare unless we need it, but what happens when you need it most and find you are unable to get the required care.” shared Frank Monaco, COO and President, TuaPay. “While initiatives such as Gum Disease Awareness Month and National Children’s Dental Health Month highlight the need for proper oral healthcare, TuaPay is also using this opportunity to shine a light on the fact that there are struggling families that haven’t been able to access dental coverage let alone think about proper healthcare. This is what drives us as we continue to spearhead this movement of bringing affordable, accessible, and life-enhancing payment options to the public.”
The practice of lending services continues to gain in popularity, with TuaPay taking the concept one step further by offering a fully transparent solution with flexible term lengths and rates, and by offering their solutions at dental offices across the country. Consumers are encouraged to ask their local dentist if they offer TuaPay as a payment option. Dental offices that are interested in signing up for the TuaPay service can do so through TuaDirect, Tua’s new online Merchant Portal launching in late February 2023. Once the sign-up form is completed, a Tua representative will contact you for a demonstration and formal agreement. Interested dental firms can find out more at www.tuafinancial.com.
About Tua Financial
As a leader in the BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later) market, Tua Financial is reimagining payment flexibility by blending technology and humanity to make financial products accessible to everyone. Available at dental offices across the country, their TuaPay solution system is an embedded financing solution that allows customers to buy goods and services and pay for those purchases in fixed payments over time. For further information, visit www.tuafinancial.com
