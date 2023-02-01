The Mosque Bombing in Peshawar, Pakistan

The United States strongly condemns the January 30 bombing at a mosque in Peshawar’s Police Lines district. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the many who lost their lives as a result of this senseless act of terrorism. It only compounds the tragedy that so many of the victims were security personnel who had dedicated their careers to protecting and serving their fellow citizens.

The United States stands with Pakistan in condemning all forms of violence against civilians. We support the Pakistani government’s efforts to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.